Kia EV5 Debuts as Shrink-Rayed EV9 With a Clever Interior

Hard numbers notwithstanding, the EV5 stays very true to its concept form. Unsurprisingly, the production car’s wheels have shrunk, and minor changes have been made to the car’s front and rear fascias. However, the car’s lighting signature stays almost completely true to the concept.

Inside, the story is different. Kia has changed quite a lot from the concept, but that’s no surprise given the concept’s more abstract interior. The design elements are still very standout, even when compared to the concept’s minimalist-futuristic take, and still very Kia. The wheel is significantly more rounded than the concept’s, and it sits just in front of the brand’s familiar two-screen dash layout. A single oddity remains in the front row, left over from the concept. The bench-ish middle seat doesn’t seem to feature a seat belt, but it’s possible this is some sort of jump seat. Hyundai has not said anything to that effect.

More information on the EV5 will be coming from an EV Day event slated for October, but the model won’t arrive in the U.S. for some time. The EV5 is set for sale in China first, and we expect to see the EV5 stateside by the middle of next year.