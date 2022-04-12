Jeep's Big SUV Grows to Epic Proportions With 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L

What is the Wagoneer L?

When Jeep reintroduced the Wagoneer last year, it was the first time in decades that a proper large SUV had graced the Jeep lineup. With mechanical bits borrowed from a Ram 1500, the Jeep Wagoneer is a three-row utility vehicle that goes head-to-head with the Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon, among others. It even spawned an even more luxurious Grand Wagoneer cousin that competes with the Lincoln Navigator and Cadillac Escalade.

But each of the vehicles mentioned above also has a long-wheelbase variant with a more spacious cargo area. Not one to rest on its laurels, the off-road-oriented automaker is now offering the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L, which stretches the Wagoneer by 12 inches overall and 7 inches in the wheelbase alone.

What's under the Wagoneer L's hood?

Interestingly, the Wagoneer L will not utilize the current Wagoneer's 5.7-liter V8. It will instead be the first vehicle in Jeep's lineup to use the new Hurricane twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. It offers a stout 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque — a considerable increase from the V8's 392 hp and 404 lb-ft output. Fuel economy improves slightly compared to the standard Wagoneer, rising from 18 mpg combined with rear-wheel drive and 17 mpg combined with four-wheel drive to 19 mpg combined in both RWD and 4WD Wagoneer L models. The inline-six's fuel economy improves to the tune of 1-2 mpg across the board when compared to the Wagoneer's V8. Switching to a new powertrain hasn't dulled the big SUV's exceptional towing capacity — the Wagoneer L can still pull up to 10,000 pounds, according to Jeep.

How's the Wagoneer L's interior?

The cabin of the Wagoneer L mirrors that of the standard Wagoneer from the second-row seats forward. That means that even the base model has a luxuriously detailed and feature-rich interior, with amenities that include heated and ventilated front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and blind-spot monitoring. The Wagoneer feels more premium than its competitors — an impression that is reflected in its higher price tag.

The Wagoneer L's gains should be felt once you look into the third row and beyond. The stretched wheelbase moves the wheel arch away from the door cutout, which will likely improve the ease of getting in and out of the third row. The wheelbase is stretched 7 inches, contributing to an increase in the amount of cargo space behind the third row. While the Wagoneer has a respectable capacity of 27.4 cubic feet, the Wagoneer L offers about 50% more room, at 42.1 cubic feet.

If you need an SUV with a lot more room to stash luggage and equipment for the kids' soccer sessions, the Wagoneer L seems like the way to go.

What's the Carbide Edition?

Is the Wagoneer's copious amount of chrome a little too flashy for your tastes? Consider the new Carbide trim, which features glossy black wheels, grille, lower fascias and window trim. The theme continues inside with black seats, darkened veneers and headliner, and gray stitching. The overall effect is an intriguingly stealthy alternative for those who don't want to draw attention to their new SUV.

Edmunds says

The Wagoneer's luxe cabin makes it a hit among our staff, but we recognize its cargo capacity may not meet the needs of every buyer. Those needs are met with the advent of the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L. Plus, its new turbocharged six-cylinder is more efficient than the standard Wagoneer's V8.