Drive Pilot goes to Level 3

If all goes according to plan, Mercedes-Benz will likely be the first carmaker to introduce a legitimate vehicle with Level 3 automated driving in the U.S., courtesy of the new Drive Pilot system. It has been undergoing certification testing in California and Nevada, and approval for public use may be granted by the fall. At that point, Mercedes will make Drive Pilot available as an option on the S-Class sedan and owners could have them in their hands by the summer of 2023.

Drive Pilot uses three distinct sensor systems: stereo cameras, radar and lidar. Stereo cameras and radar have been on vehicles for several years and have made adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and other safety features possible. Lidar operates on a similar principle as radar but uses lasers to optically scan instead of radio waves. Each sensor system has its own advantages and drawbacks.

The driver activates Drive Pilot with illuminated buttons on the steering wheel rim. In its current form, the system can only be activated on approved roads and only up to 40 mph. Also, at least two of the three sensor systems must agree that it is safe to activate. When these conditions are met, the system will ask for confirmation and begin operating.

On a demonstration drive as a passenger on notoriously congested Los Angeles freeways, our S-Class performed as advertised. The big sedan maintained a consistent gap behind the vehicles ahead and remained centered in its lane with no noticeable lurches or twitches. In essence, it drove like a chauffeur. It's important to note that when Drive Pilot is engaged, Mercedes-Benz accepts liability for the vehicle. We're sure there will be some limitations, but it's a clear indication of how confident the company is in its abilities.

There were instances in which the driver was instructed to resume driving duties with visual and audible prompts. One instance was when the driver was not looking forward or at the infotainment screen and after a few seconds Drive Pilot disengaged. Another instance was when traffic began to move faster than 40 mph and the gap behind the vehicle ahead exceeded the range of the sensors. In both cases, the handoff to the driver was free of any drama.

Of course, the driver can intervene at any time and disable Drive Pilot by tapping the steering wheel buttons, by giving the steering wheel a little turning input, or by pressing on the brake pedal or accelerator. When disengaged, the system reverts to non-automated driving. In order to reduce any potential confusion, the Level 2 systems will not automatically take over once you break out of the Drive Pilot environment. You'll have to activate those yourself.

Once deactivated, if the driver does not take control of the vehicle, the system will assume they are incapacitated or experiencing some sort of medical issue. The vehicle will automatically activate the hazard lights, slow to a stop, unlock the doors and summon emergency services.

Limitations

Besides the conditions mentioned above, Drive Pilot has some additional limitations. Initially, the system will only be approved for use on roads in California and Nevada. These roads are generally limited to divided highways. If it is raining or if the road is wet, the system will not activate since stopping distances and handling characteristics are too difficult to predict. Drive Pilot will also not work in most tunnels either because GPS data may be unavailable.

In the event that more regions are approved for Drive Pilot or if some conditions are reduced or revised, the system will use over-the-air software updates to keep everything current.