Jeep Wrangler 392 Dies With $100K+ Rubicon Final Edition

After just four years in production, Jeep has confirmed the V8-powered Wrangler 392 will not continue past the 2024 model year. While we first got wind of a potential winding down of the Wrangler 392 in January Jeep is confirming that the 392 will sail off into the sunset with a Final Edition. This special-edition model won’t be cheap, at $101,890 (including destination charges), but if you absolutely need a V8-powered Wrangler, you can get a standard Wrangler 392 for just $93,440. Given the price gap, Jeep will add meaningful updates to help the Final Edition models stick out.

The 392 Rubicon Final Edition will keep the 6.4-liter V8 that produces 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, as well as four-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic. From there, Jeep adds a half-inch suspension lift, rock sliders, a grille guard, and an 8,000-pound capacity Warn winch. All 392s will come fitted with the Xtreme 35 tire package, which adds beadlock-capable 17-inch wheels and (as the name implies) 35-inch tires. Also included are 12-way adjustable heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a front camera for off-road use.

There will be visual cues to help differentiate the 392 Final Edition from plebian Wranglers. These include special hood and fender decals located on the ventwork and black Nappa leather seats with gold accenting. Finally, special badging will tell the world you got what is very likely the last V8 Jeep Wrangler. Only 3,700 Final Edition models will be made, with 3,300 for the U.S. market, 300 for Canada, and a measly 100 for the rest of the planet.