The recently released 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are both full-size three-row SUVs based on the Ram 1500 truck platform, but there's a size beyond full-size that these Jeeps can't currently match. To date, the Wagoneer siblings haven't been available in a long-wheelbase version, although their rivals are — think Chevy Suburban (long-wheelbase) versus Tahoe (standard), or Cadillac Escalade versus Escalade ESV.

But new images taken by spy photographers show a disguised Wagoneer variant that has different cutlines for the rear doors, along with more rear overhang than the standard Wagoneer. Could it be? Yep, we're pretty sure. An extra-large Wagoneer appears to be on its way.