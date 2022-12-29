Back in March 2022 we said goodbye to the most family-friendly vehicle in our long-term fleet, the 2021 Toyota Sienna. We opted against another minivan or a midsize SUV, setting our sights on a car we hadn't seen in our fleet for years: the classic truck-based SUV. These vehicles typically have a larger third row than a midsize SUV, towing capability beyond most crossovers, and true four-wheel drive. The search began to purchase our top-rated large SUV, a Chevrolet Suburban.

We had a realization just one day into the hunt: Dealer inventory shortages are a real thing, and substantial dealer markups meant a Suburban wasn't going to work into our budget like we wanted. That didn't slow our head of steam as we pivoted ever-so-slightly to the Tahoe. Heck, it's just a smaller version of the 'Burb and still one of our highly rated SUVs. And the market for a Tahoe was also more agreeable with our bottom line.

Within a few days of wading through Tahoes that were still in transit, Tahoes that were the wrong trim level, and Tahoes with exorbitant markups, we found a match. It was a Z71 trim, with midlevel interior features, skid plates, a raked front bumper, low-range 4x4 and all-terrain tires. The Luxury package ($2,525) added comfort features like heated seats for the second row, power-folding seats in the third row, a 360-degree camera and a blind-spot warning system This example also had the panoramic sunroof ($1,500) stretching nearly to the third row and center-row bucket seats ($370). Before dealer inventory premiums, MSRP including destination was $69,090. After negotiations, the total cost for our Ash Metallic Tahoe Z71 was $71,049.

Why we got it

It's been a long time since our long-term test fleet has sampled a vehicle from the full-size SUV segment. With this test, we hope to speak to those with growing families who aren't willing to go the minivan route. And for those households that need a little extra space day-to-day, need to hitch up the boat, or perhaps traverse muddy or snowy roadways. Or maybe you just prefer a tall ride height and throaty V8. The Tahoe is seemingly the solution to all these situations, and that's why we bought one. Is this a viable alternative to the expanding field of midsize SUVs? Is the fuel economy disadvantage bearable? We have a lot of questions to answer and a full year ahead of us.