2023 Subaru Solterra: Is the Outdoorsy EV Ready for Its Close-Up?

The Solterra has been co-developed alongside the upcoming 2022 Toyota bZ4X. That model is roughly the size of a Toyota RAV4 and is one of Toyota's first all-electric models. The Solterra will have plenty of competition when it hits the market, including the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Ford Mach-E, Nissan Ariya and Volkswagen ID.4.

What's under the Solterra's hood?

Interestingly, not empty space. The Solterra has no "frunk," or front trunk space where the engine would be in a gasoline-powered car. Instead, this area is taken up by the front electric motor and the inverter sitting atop it. That puts the Solterra at a disadvantage compared with the Mach-E, ID.4 and Tesla Model Y, all of which have frunks. Subaru says the space needed to be used for packaging reasons, but extra storage space is part of the expected EV experience for many owners.

Subaru has not released battery capacity figures yet. However, the Solterra produces the equivalent of 215 horsepower and about 250 lb-ft of torque. The company projects 220 miles of range on a single charge, which is on the low end for base-model EVs this size, along with the ability to charge from empty to 80% in about an hour using a DC fast-charging station. Of course, one main advantage of the Solterra is its all-wheel-drive system — a Subaru hallmark — with X-Mode terrain management, which provides extra capability in slippery weather and icy conditions. Both will be included as standard.