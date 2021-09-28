The Ineos Grenadier SUV to Land in U.S. in 2023

The dealerships will also help customers maintain the cars throughout their lifespan, but they won't be the only way you'll be able to maintain a Grenadier. Ineos also plans on giving owners a digital manual that has 3D computer-aided design (CAD) renderings of every single part of the vehicle. While the CAD files won't come with measurements (so you wouldn't be able to, say, 3D print your own parts), the ability to see the car on your computer in 3D and expand every part down to the nuts and bolts should make maintaining and fixing the car much easier.

Ineos plans to bring the Grenadier to the U.S. with just one engine, a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine that's being supplied by BMW. There is a diesel available in other markets, but Clark said there isn't enough of a business case to bring it to the States. Clark also mentioned that Ineos plans to launch the SUV with a five-year, 60,000-mile warranty, but that could change by the time it brings the car to market.