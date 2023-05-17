We've had a chance to get behind the wheel of the Ineos Grenadier on two occasions — once on an early preproduction prototype, and again once the 4x4 SUV was a little closer to final production. While we were impressed both times, the vehicle was hard to contextualize because we were missing one critical component: the price. Today, Ineos finally revealed the pricing structure for the Grenadier and, frankly, we're not surprised given its extreme capability.

The base version of this rough-and-tumble off-roader starts at $71,500. From there, you can branch off to one of two distinct upgrade paths. Fieldmaster configurations are for the more casual yet still seasoned off-roader. Trialmaster configurations are, predictably, for those who are more at home at a 45-degree angle, scrambling up some rock face in the middle of nowhere. Regardless of which trim level you choose, both start at $79,190.

Both trims are a partnership of sorts. If you’ve heard of Belstaff, you’ll likely recognize the Trialmaster name — the trim level is named for the jacket the outerwear company has produced since 1948. In case you were wondering, Belstaff is owned by Ineos Group, which is Ineos Automotive's parent company.

Regardless, Trialmaster Grenadiers benefit from something called the “Rough Pack.” The Rough Pack adds electronically activated front and rear differential locks and BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires. Trialmaster models also boast a few more changes over the basic SUV. These include a raised air intake, auxiliary battery and exterior “utility belts.” Ineos doesn’t provide any further detail, but we imagine it’s so you can strap batarangs to the exterior of the truck. Or perhaps something more realistic, like a shovel.

Like the Trialmaster, the Grenadier Fieldmaster is named for yet another Belstaff jacket. This trim is decidedly more comfort-oriented than the Trialmaster, featuring options like leather upholstery, heated front seats and carpet floor mats. The Fieldmaster also comes equipped with safari windows — those are the little curved roof rail windows made famous by Land Rover models of days past.

The automaker is keen on emphasizing the customization that will be available to Grenadier owners from launch. These options have an “open-source” approach, which should mean the aftermarket will be able to quickly churn out further accessories for the Grenadier. For example, Ineos adds prewired electrical access points for different accessories customers may want to fit.

Ineos is also looking to get out in front of some of the doubt that typically surrounds new automotive brands — especially on the maintenance front. These trucks are modeled after old Land Rover Defenders, after all. Ineos offers a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, and should you scuff things up off-road, the brand offers a novel three-year paint warranty. It also offers three-year warranties for accessories, and the ladder-frame chassis and body components have a 12-year anti-perforation warranty.

As for service, retailers will be the majority of Ineos’ service network and will provide any needed maintenance, repairs and parts. Roadside assistance comes as standard, and further coverage will be provided by “remote service partners that have been hand-picked by Ineos.”

Should the Grenadier experience sound enticing, Ineos says a new configurator and preorders go live on May 31. Anyone can place an order, but previous reservation holders will be given priority. Ineos expects that the first U.S. customers will have their Grenadiers by the end of the year.