Our first drive of the Grenadier was off-road, so we'll need to wait until later to experience the rugged machine on the pavement. But there's plenty to be gleaned from our stint behind the wheel in the mire. We're happy to report that the bone-shaking ride that's so often a signature of working vehicles simply doesn't materialize. Nor are there any refinement trade-offs either. The BMW-sourced engine is refined even under heavy loads, and the Grenadier's overall demeanor is more SUV-like in its civility than we'd expect of a machine with such a utilitarian focus. Regardless of how extreme the scenery gets on the challenging, soaking-wet off-road course, the Grenadier shrugs it off, maintaining progress without any concerns. Traction is mighty, while the engine's ample torque and the unique transmission tuning make it able to tackle obstacles with ease.

There is undoubtedly room for improvement, however. The steering could be refined — in preproduction form, it's overly light and lacks any self-centering. It's also possible, particularly in the slippery, wet mud, to saw at the wheel without any real feedback as to what's going on. Ineos is aware of the issue and says it will be sorted out for production models.

All things considered, we're hugely impressed by what Ineos has achieved with the Grenadier in a relatively short time.

Timing and availability

The Grenadier will come later to the U.S. than the rest of the world, and here it arguably faces its toughest rivals thanks to a number of domestic 4x4s like the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco, as well as plenty of competition from pickup trucks. Even so, there is plenty of interest here, from buyers in the lifestyle marketplace to those wanting its working ability. They'll need to wait until 2023, by which time, Ineos' planned group of partners who can service and sell it — everything from agricultural suppliers and traditional dealer groups to official Bosch service centers — should be set up. Currently you can look at specifying a Grenadier online. Pricing has yet to be confirmed for the U.S., but the expectation is a starting price in the region of $70,000.

The first Grenadiers will be available in a five-seat SUV configuration, with a stretched frame able to support seven-seat and pickup variants due in the future. Ineos says it has talked to a number of aftermarket conversion firms, so don't be surprised to see decked-out Grenadiers soon after they go on sale.

Edmunds says

A refreshingly honest vehicle that majors on ability, the Ineos Grenadier has appeal beyond its hardcore working credentials and fills a gap in the market that's been overlooked by many manufacturers. Our off-road drive in a preproduction model underlined its ability and surprising quality, as well as hinting at its refinement and ride. An interesting newcomer in a relatively niche area, the Grenadier will undoubtedly find a place in the automotive sphere, however remote or unusual that might be.