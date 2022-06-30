The Hyundai Veloster N is Dead, Long Live the Hyundai Veloster N

There is a real argument to be made that the Veloster N was one of the first truly cool cars Hyundai made. The Genesis coupe is the true origin point of Hyundai's hot streak, but the Veloster N took the same idea, backed it with engineering prowess from former BMW M division head honcho Albert Biermann, and made it mainstream. When it came out, the Veloster N sent the Golf GTI packing and was an equal match for the world-beating Civic Type R.

Unfortunately, the punchy little hatchback's run was all too short. It was first put on sale in 2019 and its run spanned only four model years. We're going to miss the Veloster N, but we were fond of our time with it. The death of the Veloster N also spells the end of the Veloster in the U.S., full stop. Hyundai discontinued all other versions last year, and the 275-horsepower N was the only model left carrying the torch in 2022. Now they're all gone.