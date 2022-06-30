The Hyundai Veloster N is Dead, Long Live the Hyundai Veloster N

- Hyundai announced some major drops from its lineup today.
- The Accent, two versions of the Ioniq, and the Veloster N are all dead for 2023.
- We might not miss the Accent, but the Veloster N does hold a special place in our hearts.
Last week rumors swirled that the Hyundai Veloster N wouldn't make it past the 2022 model year. Now we have it straight from the horse's mouth: According to Hyundai, the Veloster N is dead for 2023. The sad news is accompanied by a few other drops from the lineup, too, but the loss of one of our favorite hot hatchbacks cuts deep.
There is a real argument to be made that the Veloster N was one of the first truly cool cars Hyundai made. The Genesis coupe is the true origin point of Hyundai's hot streak, but the Veloster N took the same idea, backed it with engineering prowess from former BMW M division head honcho Albert Biermann, and made it mainstream. When it came out, the Veloster N sent the Golf GTI packing and was an equal match for the world-beating Civic Type R.
Unfortunately, the punchy little hatchback's run was all too short. It was first put on sale in 2019 and its run spanned only four model years. We're going to miss the Veloster N, but we were fond of our time with it. The death of the Veloster N also spells the end of the Veloster in the U.S., full stop. Hyundai discontinued all other versions last year, and the 275-horsepower N was the only model left carrying the torch in 2022. Now they're all gone.
That's not all Hyundai is killing for 2023, though. The Accent, its smallest sedan, is also getting the ax for 2023. We won't miss it as much as we will the Veloster, but it means there is now one fewer subcompact sedan for buyers to choose from. With its demise, the Hyundai Venue will now serve as the entry point to the Hyundai model range. In addition to the Accent, the Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid won't live to see the 2023 model year either. There are plenty of Hyundai hybrids to choose from, though, and we don't think buyers will be too bummed by their loss.
The Veloster N was truly excellent, but thankfully the even more excellent Elantra N sticks around to fill enthusiasts' needs.