Is a 2023 Mini Cooper S a Good Road Trip Car? We Find Out

We added a 2023 Mini Cooper S to our long term test fleet this year to find out if there's still room for a less specialized two-door hatchback among a sea of Subaru BRZs and Mazda Miatas. In the world of these honest-to-goodness sports cars and with the likes of the VW Golf GTI, Honda Civic Si (which we also have in our long-term fleet), and Elantra N Line hanging around, the Cooper isn't an obvious choice to those who value performance over visual nostalgia. As a result, we like to think of our Cooper S as sport-adjacent.

It's an automatic, much to the chagrin of our testing team, but its two-door configuration makes it a dream car to drive around Edmunds' home base of Los Angeles. In that way, it's certainly a true-to-its-roots Mini as a daily city-bound runabout. Its usability in the city might be reason enough to pick one over the equivalent GTI, but the Mini is probably no one's idea of a road trip companion. But perhaps we're not giving the diminutive Cooper S enough credit; at least, that was my thought when I loaded it up with a handful of bags and drove it to Salt Lake City for the weekend. Here are some of my takeaways from four days and more than 1,000 miles in our long-term Mini.