- Whenever one of the best midsize three-row SUVs gets an update, it's a big deal.
- We brought along two strong competitors to challenge the new Hyundai: the practical Toyota Grand Highlander and the stylish Mazda CX-90
- The old Palisade was second in our rankings. Did it do enough to take the top spot?
Hyundai Palisade vs. Mazda CX-90 vs. Toyota Grand Highlander: Which Three-Row Midsize SUV Is Best?
The new Palisade takes on two of its biggest rivals
When you're buying a family vehicle, there are a ton of factors that go into the decision. How do they handle car seats? Is the cargo area big enough? What kinds of amenities are in the cabin?
That's what each of these three vehicles needs to bring to the table (and more) to win this comparison. Joining us are the brand-spanking-new Hyundai Palisade, the Mazda CX-90 and Toyota Grand Highlander. Each offers a hybrid (or plug-in hybrid) version, but we're dealing with the gas-only ones for now. And we're here to answer one big question: Is the Palisade, fresh off its 2026 redesign, the new king of the three rows?
We'll cover the good, the bad, and the reasons why each of these three-row midsizers might be the right vehicle for you. But to find the one that's the most right for the most folks? That will require us to turn to the fabled overall Edmunds Rating to pick a winner.
3rd place: Mazda CX-90
Edmunds Rating: 6.6 (out of 10)
The good: A perfect driving position
As you might expect given its lineage, the CX-90 is the best to drive of this trio by a good margin. Its turbocharged 3.3-liter inline-six cylinder is offered in two versions, but even though we had a CX-90 with the "lesser" one making 280 hp, it was still the most enjoyable. We'd advise skipping the more powerful setup and saving some money.
In addition to a perfect driving position, the CX-90 had the best handling chops and noticeably more agility than the other two SUVs. There were a few times where the six-speed transmission would shift a bit prematurely, so if you plan on having fun, bumping it into Sport mode is a must. Your passengers might not appreciate the subtle driving pleasures the Mazda provides, but whoever's behind the wheel has the best seat in the house.
The bad: Cabin space, technology
The other reason we call the driver's seat the best in the house is that the other seats … aren't as good. Though it is the longest SUV in our test, the CX-90 has the least second-row and third-row legroom. And getting into the third row is pretty difficult as well. If your primary reason for buying one of these is to use all of the rows, you should look elsewhere. We documented some of these struggles in our recent One-Year Road Test of the CX-90 plug-in.
On top of that, the technology leaves a lot to be desired. Its touchscreen functions only as a screen most of the time and is operated using a puck controller between the front seats. If you are using wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, you can use it as a touchscreen, but only if you're not moving. It's maddening, and it's time for Mazda to update this.
Why you'd buy one: You love to drive
Though it's the best to drive, it's hard to recommend the Mazda in this company. The interior materials and styling are still appealing even as the CX-90 ages, but fitting people and stuff isn't the Mazda's forte. And for an SUV, that takes away a lot of the appeal.
2nd place: Toyota Grand Highlander
Edmunds Rating: 7.3 (out of 10)
The good: Big insides
Toyota transformed the Highlander by adding "Grand" to its name and 6.5 inches in length, giving it the most spacious third row and the most cargo room (especially with the seats lowered) in this group. And there's a household outlet, air vents in the ceiling, and a pair of USB-C charging ports for second-row passengers. The only thing to watch out for is that the latch to fold the captain's chairs forward to access the third row requires a decent amount of force to operate, so kids might not be able to do that by themselves.
The bad: Wake me up when we get there
Styling is admittedly a subjective exercise, but whether you like or dislike the Grand Highlander's look, we can all agree that it's a bit plain, especially in this company. The cabin materials in the Limited model skew more toward functional than impressive, and it won't engender the same oohs and aahs that both of the other vehicles will. There isn't a lot to dislike about the Toyota; it's a very, very solid all-around vehicle. It's just that in the same vein, there isn't a lot to get your blood pumping either.
Why you'd buy one: You don't like minivans
If you want the absolute most passenger and cargo room, buy a minivan. But if you want those things and you don't want a minivan, then you should get one of these.
1st place: Hyundai Palisade
Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)
The good: Extra of everything
This interior is absolutely stunning, especially if you get it with the brown interior that our Calligraphy (the top trim level) tester came with. It makes the dashboard look like a piece of midcentury modern furniture that would be just as at home in a Palm Springs living room as it is in the Palisade. It's stylish in a way the other two vehicles here can't match, with materials that are clearly a step up over even the Mazda.
And on top of that, you're also getting some interior features that are exclusive to the Hyundai among this trio. That includes relaxation captain's chairs with footrests, 100-watt USB-C charging that's powerful enough to juice up a MacBook Pro with power to spare, a UV-disinfecting box, and a powered third row that doesn't just recline but can also move forward if you need to make a little cargo room, or back if you need extra space. It feels like something Genesis would make, and if you've sat in any of those interiors lately, you know that's a serious compliment.
The bad: I need more power
Adding size and weight (the Calligraphy weighs about 400 pounds more than the old one), and taking power away isn't a recipe for good performance. That's why the 0-60 mph time has ballooned from 7.6 seconds to 8.8 seconds, which was disappointing. Around town, the Palisade doesn't feel too lethargic; it's when you're trying to get on the highway on an uphill on-ramp or trying to pass that it feels a step slow. The transmission is also very eager to go up in the gears to help the fuel economy, though that also isn't good at 20 mpg combined, and as a result, it's also not responsive enough to throttle inputs at times.
We really liked the comfortable suspension tuning and how quiet the cabin is on the road, but what's under the hood is underwhelming. Thankfully, there's a hybrid version coming that makes more horsepower and should be significantly more efficient. And if it can deliver on that front, I'm scared of the type of ratings score it could put up.
Why you'd buy one: To show off
The new Palisade doesn't look like any other Hyundai, or any other SUV on the road, really. Its vertically stacked daytime running lights and curved interior trim give it presence on the outside and character on the inside. It used to be that the Kia Telluride was the better-looking of these cousins. But now? Advantage: Hyundai. And it's your move, Kia, because we know a new Telluride is on the way soon. And when we can get those two to go against each other, it'll be a great day. Because, unlike this domination, that will be a real battle.