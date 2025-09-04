3rd place: Mazda CX-90

Edmunds Rating: 6.6 (out of 10)

The good: A perfect driving position

As you might expect given its lineage, the CX-90 is the best to drive of this trio by a good margin. Its turbocharged 3.3-liter inline-six cylinder is offered in two versions, but even though we had a CX-90 with the "lesser" one making 280 hp, it was still the most enjoyable. We'd advise skipping the more powerful setup and saving some money.

In addition to a perfect driving position, the CX-90 had the best handling chops and noticeably more agility than the other two SUVs. There were a few times where the six-speed transmission would shift a bit prematurely, so if you plan on having fun, bumping it into Sport mode is a must. Your passengers might not appreciate the subtle driving pleasures the Mazda provides, but whoever's behind the wheel has the best seat in the house.

The bad: Cabin space, technology

The other reason we call the driver's seat the best in the house is that the other seats … aren't as good. Though it is the longest SUV in our test, the CX-90 has the least second-row and third-row legroom. And getting into the third row is pretty difficult as well. If your primary reason for buying one of these is to use all of the rows, you should look elsewhere. We documented some of these struggles in our recent One-Year Road Test of the CX-90 plug-in.

On top of that, the technology leaves a lot to be desired. Its touchscreen functions only as a screen most of the time and is operated using a puck controller between the front seats. If you are using wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, you can use it as a touchscreen, but only if you're not moving. It's maddening, and it's time for Mazda to update this.

Why you'd buy one: You love to drive

Though it's the best to drive, it's hard to recommend the Mazda in this company. The interior materials and styling are still appealing even as the CX-90 ages, but fitting people and stuff isn't the Mazda's forte. And for an SUV, that takes away a lot of the appeal.