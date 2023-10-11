2024 Lexus TX First Drive Review: Does More Car Mean More Better?

How does the TX drive?

There are three distinctly different powertrains on offer for the TX. The base 350 is powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. It sends its power through an eight-speed automatic transmission to the front wheels, but all-wheel drive can be had for an extra $1,600. Our first experience with the TX was in the base model with all-wheel drive. The base model is most at risk of feeling like a Toyota Grand Highlander (which shares the Lexus’ underpinnings) with some more bourgeois bits thrown in, but right as you crack open the door it becomes apparent the TX is more than just an exercise in badging.

We mean that literally, by the way. Lexus' digital latch — essentially a small button on the back of a stationary door grab handle — is standard on all TX models. Can't get that on your Grand Highlander. Inside the TX further separates itself from its Toyota-badged cousin with a unique dash and door design, a much higher volume of soft materials (most of which are coated in a faux leather trim that is surprisingly nice to the touch), and a unique center console area. The only visible part the TX and Grand Highlander share is the shift knob.

Once you're up and running, the base TX's powertrain comes off as just fine. The four-cylinder isn't exactly a powerhouse and it shows. It can feel labored on occasion (especially when pulling up steeper grades), and power dies off quickly as the revs rise. The transmission doesn't help matters either, occasionally picking the wrong cog at the wrong time. Taking manual control with the paddles at the back of the wheel doesn't remedy the situation, and requested shifts often take whole seconds before they're addressed. In the end it's all down to tuning, and a little refinement would have made a big difference on the road.