- We get it — not everyone is ready to take the plunge on an EV.
- Luckily, there are a few alternatives for those who want to dip their toes into electrification.
- We compare hybrids and plug-in hybrids to help you figure out which is best for you.
Hybrids vs. Plug-in Hybrids: What's the Difference?
There's something out there for everyone
Like a lot of folks, I live in an apartment and I don't have a regular place to charge up overnight. So an EV isn't for me. But that doesn't mean gas-only is my sole option. For a lot of people, hybrids and plug-in hybrids make a lot of sense.
Though these two powertrain setups might share a bit of nomenclature, they're actually rather different. Hybrids dont need to be plugged in to charge their relatively small batteries. Plug-ins, on the other hand, have much larger-capacity batteries that can be charged at Level 2 charging stations, and some even have Level 3 capability now. Plug-in hybrids also have much longer electric-only driving ranges, meaning you might be able to run your entire daily commute on electric power alone. Of course, these vehicles also cost more as a result.
To get all the details and see our top three recommendations when it comes to which hybrids and plug-ins we think you should buy, check out the video below.
