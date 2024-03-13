- The 2025 Ram 1500 is offered with three engine options: a V6 and an inline-six in standard and high-output variants.
- While the high-output version calls for premium fuel, the chief engineer for this truck says it runs fine (albeit less powerfully) on 87 octane.
- At max power, the high-output Hurricane engine is good for 540 hp and 521 lb-ft of torque.
The 2025 Ram 1500 Hurricane HO: Premium Fuel Optional
According to the chief engineer, the new high-output engine can run on regular 87 octane too
Ram launched its newest 1500 pickup last month, and the biggest change was the switch from its traditional V8 to a more efficient turbocharged inline-six powerplant in two different flavors. While the 2025 Ram 1500 is still available with the tried-and-true 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, the new 3.0-liter I6 Hurricane engine is the star of the show with more horsepower and torque.
There’s one catch when it comes to that power difference: The high-output Hurricane calls for high-octane gas. However, as we discovered from Ram 1500 chief engineer Doug Killian, even though it's recommended, it’s not a requirement.
Does Ram's Hurricane engine need premium gas?
"The high-output Hurricane performs better with premium gasoline,” Killian explains. “But if you use regular 87 octane fuel, it would only be slightly noticeable to the person really maxing out that engine.”
The Hurricane’s six cylinders are boosted with two small turbos and the engine is offered in standard and high-output versions. The standard option runs on regular old gasoline and is good for 420 hp and 469 lb-ft of torque, while the high-output variant cranks out 540 hp and 521 lb-ft of torque. In both cases, the twin turbos add a lot more power even though the Hurricane is a lower-displacement engine than the V6.
Knock sensors will detect any abnormal vibrations, keeping the truck on track to adapt to lower-octane fuel as necessary. If the operator eschews premium fuel, the truck won’t be able to hit its peak power numbers, but that may not be a main concern for many drivers. For instance, if you’re driving a Ram 1500 back and forth to work or hauling light loads, you probably don’t need to shell out for the good stuff. Those who operate in a hot environment with a heavy load — think towing a heavy trailer mid-summer in Phoenix — will find that premium fuel provides the most optimal performance.
“The engine is really going to operate at its potential with premium fuel,” Killian says. “But it [will have] no problem running, and the typical driver will certainly find very good performance on regular 87 octane fuel."
Edmunds says
After a quick run with the Hurricane, we're looking forward to spending some quality time with this truck in the near future to max it out.