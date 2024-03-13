The 2025 Ram 1500 Hurricane HO: Premium Fuel Optional

Ram launched its newest 1500 pickup last month, and the biggest change was the switch from its traditional V8 to a more efficient turbocharged inline-six powerplant in two different flavors. While the 2025 Ram 1500 is still available with the tried-and-true 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, the new 3.0-liter I6 Hurricane engine is the star of the show with more horsepower and torque.

There’s one catch when it comes to that power difference: The high-output Hurricane calls for high-octane gas. However, as we discovered from Ram 1500 chief engineer Doug Killian, even though it's recommended, it’s not a requirement.