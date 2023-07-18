How We'd Spec It: Aston Martin Valour

The Aston Martin Valour is the automaker's 110th-birthday present to itself, and a fitting tribute to an iconic combination — a supremely powerful V12 that drives the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. Aston Martin has put up the model on its configurator, allowing fans to spec their cars to the tiniest detail. Unfortunately, that is all most readers will be able to do as all 110 examples are spoken for.

Aston’s configurator is impressive given that all Valours have been snatched up and because just about anything can be optioned. Take the paint, where Aston offers a stunning 58 colors across six overall hue categories. We went with Storm Purple, one of the many eye-popping shades Aston offers outside of the black-gray-white palette. There's nothing more disappointing than a silver supercar.

Exterior customization options don't end there. Portions of the car’s trim are offered in three different finishes: satin carbon, gloss carbon or gloss black. You can also select from these three for the roof and window louvers, or stick with the body color. In most instances, satin carbon suited our car’s retro-modern look the best. Aston defaults the Valour’s side vent accent to gloss black, but we preferred Storm Purple for it. Aston also lets you select the window surrounds and grille accents; wanting some contrast, we chose the Bright chrome option rather than black. The car’s big face adds enough negative space without additional dark elements.