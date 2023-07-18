- Aston Martin uploaded the sold-out Valour to its incredibly detailed configurator.
- Even though only 110 will be made, many more daydreamers can build their perfect virtual supercar.
- Aston Martin's Valour celebrates the automaker's 110th anniversary with a V12 and stick shift.
How We'd Spec It: Aston Martin Valour
All 110 Valours are sold, but that doesn't make the Aston Martin configurator any less fun
The Aston Martin Valour is the automaker's 110th-birthday present to itself, and a fitting tribute to an iconic combination — a supremely powerful V12 that drives the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. Aston Martin has put up the model on its configurator, allowing fans to spec their cars to the tiniest detail. Unfortunately, that is all most readers will be able to do as all 110 examples are spoken for.
Aston’s configurator is impressive given that all Valours have been snatched up and because just about anything can be optioned. Take the paint, where Aston offers a stunning 58 colors across six overall hue categories. We went with Storm Purple, one of the many eye-popping shades Aston offers outside of the black-gray-white palette. There's nothing more disappointing than a silver supercar.
Exterior customization options don't end there. Portions of the car’s trim are offered in three different finishes: satin carbon, gloss carbon or gloss black. You can also select from these three for the roof and window louvers, or stick with the body color. In most instances, satin carbon suited our car’s retro-modern look the best. Aston defaults the Valour’s side vent accent to gloss black, but we preferred Storm Purple for it. Aston also lets you select the window surrounds and grille accents; wanting some contrast, we chose the Bright chrome option rather than black. The car’s big face adds enough negative space without additional dark elements.
Only a single 21-inch wheel is offered for the Valour. Again seeking contrast to the purple paint, we went for classic silver, but black and diamond-turned finishes are on offer too. Brake calipers come in six colors: black, red, yellow, bronze, orange and Aston's signature racing green. Here, bronze worked best.
Inside, customers can choose between a carbon-backed performance seat or a more plush sport seat. We went for the latter if only to ensure “our” 1-of-110 700-plus-horsepower car remains usable every day. Aston will also let you select contrast stitching, which is where the purple comes back into play. We selected Deep Purple for the stitching, leather contrast on the seats, and the Aston Martin logo stitched into the headrests.
Our seat base color was Centenary Saddle Tan, and while you can also match the seat belts to it, we opted not to. We also skipped trimming the interior in Alcantara faux suede in favor of a more classical look. A total of 11 carpet options are offered, but we stuck with black. Finally, we opted for the heated wheel and walnut gearshift knob.
There’s quite a lot of personalization built into the Valour's configurator, so much so that we left out a few items. Renderings for the exterior environments and lighting can be changed, and Aston even lets you save beauty shots of your dream example. It’s just a shame that with so many options, only 110 configurations of the Valour will be built.