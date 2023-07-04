- The new DB12 features timelessly familiar looks, massively updated performance and tech.
- The V12 is dead but a twin-turbo V8 delivers more power.
- Its all-new infotainment system was developed in-house.
Driven: New Aston Martin DB12 Is a Glamorous, Long-Legged GT With Improved Tech
More inspiring, more cohesive and better to live with
Aston Martin's DB models date back 75 years; the retrospectively named DB1 was the first car introduced under David Brown's leadership in the late 1940s, and the lineage has lasted nearly as long as Aston Martin itself. The 2024 Aston Martin DB12 is the latest iteration of Aston's ultra-luxe grand tourer, and it's the most compelling DB in many years.
The DB12 is a subtle but effective evolution of the outgoing DB11. The rear end looks largely the same, but the front features a completely new, more aggressive front end that presides over new wheel designs. While an enlarged grille doesn't necessarily show well in pictures, it looks better in person. This is a beautiful automobile in Aston's grand tradition.
It's tempting to think of the DB12 as a just refreshed DB11, and indeed, there are significant carryovers beneath the skin. However, between its new engine, updated gearbox, comprehensively reworked suspension and all-new interior, the DB12 presents and drives as a new and altogether better automobile.
Aside from the reworked Mercedes-AMG-sourced V8 — that's right, the DB's signature V12 is no longer on the menu — there's a new electronically controlled rear differential that can go from fully locked to fully open in milliseconds. The diff is linked with the reworked stability control system to give both car and driver a longer leash before the electronic bacon-savers curb any unwise antics.
The bonded aluminum structure that makes up the DB12's body is 7% torsionally stiffer thanks to new bracing, a revised rear bulkhead and different undertrays. That extra rigidity (both torsionally and laterally) enables firmer anti-roll bars too.
What's under the DB12's hood?
Underhood is a revised version of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that was available in the DB11. Larger turbos help generate a very healthy 671 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a rear-mounted eight-speed automatic transmission with that aforementioned e-diff worked into it. A 34% increase in torque along with quicker throttle mapping and a shorter final drive ratio makes for even more immediate acceleration that you can feel. Aston quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 202 mph. These numbers feel plausible, but we'll have to get a DB12 back at our home test track to run the acceleration numbers.
How does the DB12 drive?
We drove the DB12 on the picturesque, winding roads of Southern France and found its dynamics and balance to be both entertaining and reassuring. This is a car that's less prone to understeer than its forebear, yet it doesn't feel twitchy. A new electronic stability program software allows for greater slip angle at the rear for more tail-out fun, incorporating no fewer than nine levels of traction control. There's a new Wet setting, too, which should help improve the DB12's usability in suboptimal weather.
That more-sporting calibration is underpinned by a set of new electronically adjustable Bilstein dampers that offer a greater bandwidth between comfort and sport. Their performance enabled this new Aston to respond crisply on France's legendarily scenic and challenging Route Napoléon. A set of 21-inch Pilot Sport 5S rubber — Michelin's first original-equipment application of this new tire — adds further confidence.
The net-net of all these changes — the stiffer chassis, the smarter electronics and the burlier powertrain — is a coupe that's more fun to drive than a Bentley Continental GT, one of this Aston's key rivals. While it might not ultimately be as sharp as something like a Ferrari Roma, it also means that the DB12 is a better sport coupe to drive every day, one that's equally happy to crack the whip as it is to coddle. This sort of gracious duality is a cornerstone attribute of a proper grand tourer, and the DB12 delivers.
That doesn't make this Aston's driving experience perfect, however. The transmission doesn't respond quickly enough to sharp throttle inputs in GT mode. In fact, it's often downright slow to kick down. Fortunately, the slightly more aggressive parameters of Sport mode are still livable enough all the way around that it's our preferred setting, even for daily driving. (A new Individual mode means the driver can tailor various aspects of the DB12's performance to one's liking too.) We also wish there was an even more vocal open-exhaust mode for … reasons.
How comfortable is the DB12?
The DB12 is a pleasingly confident cruiser, aided by its much-improved cabin and supportive revised seats. Despite its low-profile rubber, observed ride quality over France's mostly very smooth, sunbaked coastal roads was perfectly acceptable. The interior proved to be quiet enough for conversations at normal levels — even at elevated speeds. Credit goes to the stiffer structure, improved sound deadening and foam inserts in the tires that curb road hum by a claimed 20%.
How's the DB12's interior?
The DB12 takes an almost Bentley-esque approach to its new cabin. The interior was always a sticking point for the DB11 — it just didn't feel as expensive or as special as it should have. This time, Aston has paid particular attention to redesigning the cockpit, and it shows. No longer can you easily spot parts-bin bits borrowed from lesser cars, for instance. Nor has everything gone touchscreen — there's a ton of new, solid-feeling switchgear that's laid out in a reasonably ergonomic fashion.
This is particularly good news given that a new infotainment system also forms the driver's main interface point with the car's all-new electrical architecture. It's increasingly tempting for automakers — especially small-volume ones with limited resources — to move most functions like HVAC functions to on-screen menus to save money on parts, but doing so often doesn't make for a luxurious experience, let alone intuitive operation — especially at high speeds. To Aston's credit, the company has resisted taking the easy way out — the new switchgear looks and feels good.
How's the DB12's tech?
Whereas the outgoing DB11's infotainment was frustratingly based on an older version of Mercedes-Benz's COMAND system, the new setup is purpose-built for Aston, by Aston. Everything from the 10.25-inch screen to the menu system to the fonts on the display has been specified in-house. Both the center touchscreen and the digital gauge cluster are crisp and sharp, and toggling through menus or pinching and zooming happens without delay.
Unfortunately, we did experience significant issues with our prototype vehicle's embedded navigation. The software got us lost on our breadcrumbed drive route on more than one occasion. Other reviewers suffered similar issues. To be fair, Aston officials cautioned us in advance that there are no fewer than four additional software updates scheduled before the DB12 enters series production, so hopefully these digital wrinkles will be ironed out. (Over-the-air updates are also part of the system, so future bugs can be remotely quashed.) Regardless, we suspect most owners will simply opt to rely on the DB12's new wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
The DB12 also comes with an up-to-date suite of advanced driver assistance systems. They include:
- Forward collision warning
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function
- Lane departure warning
- Lane keeping assistance
- Automatic high beams
- Traffic sign recognition
- Blind-spot warning
- Rear cross-traffic warning
- Driver drowsiness detection
- 360-degree 3D surround-view camera
We'll need more time to assess the infotainment and these functions when we get our mitts on a U.S.-spec production model on our home turf, but we're pleased that the DB12 offers a substantially more comprehensive suite of tech.