How We'd Spec It: 2024 Ford Maverick

Americans can’t seem to get enough of the Ford Maverick. With a base price in compact car territory, a standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine, an available fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain, and front-wheel or all-wheel drive, this small crew-cab pickup truck is a big hit.

The 2024 Maverick is on sale now and is essentially the same as last year, aside from a significant increase in included equipment for the Lariat trim level and new Terrain and Azure Gray paint colors. There is one crucial difference, though: The previously standard hybrid powertrain is now optional, and the previously optional turbocharged 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder is now standard. Fuel economy ratings for the turbo range from 21 to 25 mpg in combined driving. The hybrid gets 37 mpg.

You’ll want the turbo and all-wheel drive if you plan to tow. That version of the Maverick is rated to tow up to 4,000 pounds when the truck has the 4K Tow package. Both engines offer a maximum payload capacity of 1,500 pounds.

So, which version of the 2024 Maverick does Edmunds recommend? And are there any alternatives worth considering? We dig into the answers below.

The recommended spec