How We'd Spec It: 2024 Ford Maverick

Ford makes a big change to the 2024 Maverick, affecting our purchase recommendation

  • After selling out two years in a row, the Ford Maverick returns for 2024 with standard turbocharged power.
  • Our recommended spec for this small crew-cab pickup truck is a solid all-arounder.
  • A worthy alternative is perfect for people with fewer utility and traction requirements.
  • The emotional choice packs on the equipment and is the best to drive no matter the road surface.

Americans can’t seem to get enough of the Ford Maverick. With a base price in compact car territory, a standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine, an available fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain, and front-wheel or all-wheel drive, this small crew-cab pickup truck is a big hit.

The 2024 Maverick is on sale now and is essentially the same as last year, aside from a significant increase in included equipment for the Lariat trim level and new Terrain and Azure Gray paint colors. There is one crucial difference, though: The previously standard hybrid powertrain is now optional, and the previously optional turbocharged 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder is now standard. Fuel economy ratings for the turbo range from 21 to 25 mpg in combined driving. The hybrid gets 37 mpg.

You’ll want the turbo and all-wheel drive if you plan to tow. That version of the Maverick is rated to tow up to 4,000 pounds when the truck has the 4K Tow package. Both engines offer a maximum payload capacity of 1,500 pounds.

So, which version of the 2024 Maverick does Edmunds recommend? And are there any alternatives worth considering? We dig into the answers below.

The recommended spec

A Ford Maverick XLT drives on a city street, rear view of the truck

Unless your requirements for a small pickup truck are simple, we recommend sticking with the standard turbocharged engine. It provides quicker acceleration, is required for all-wheel drive, and is your gateway to the Maverick’s maximum towing capacity. The downside is the fuel economy, as it's expected to return 12-16 mpg less than a Maverick hybrid.

As far as the trim level goes, we suggest the midrange XLT. It represents a significant step up from the bare-bones XL work truck but saves considerable money compared to the loaded-up Lariat.

We would skip the two extra-cost paint colors to keep a lid on the sticker price, saving that money to splurge on all-wheel drive and the 4K Tow package. The XLT Luxury package is worth consideration, especially if you live in a cold climate. In addition to an eight-way power driver’s seat, it has heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated side mirrors and a drop-in bedliner.

The Ford Co-Pilot360 package is also a good idea because it adds a blind-spot warning system with rear cross-traffic warning and lane keeping assistance. These extras and the $1,595 destination charge would bring the price to $33,800.

The worthy alternative

View of the dashboard of the Ford Maverick XLT, taken from the back seat

If you have no plans to tow a trailer, don’t want or need all-wheel drive, and taking a few more seconds to get up to freeway speed is just fine by you, then we recommend upgrading to the Maverick’s hybrid powertrain. You’ll pay $1,500 more for it, but eventually you’ll make that money back at the gas pump. The EPA estimates the Maverick’s hybrid powertrain saves you at least $750 a year on gas compared to a comparable front-drive non-hybrid.

We still think the XLT trim level is the way to go with the hybrid. And after you’ve added the XLT Luxury package and Ford Co-Pilot360 package, this version of the truck totals up to $32,335, including the destination charge.

The emotional choice

A Ford Maverick Tremor drives through mud and puddles

If you’re a small truck buyer with a generous budget, we recommend the Maverick Lariat in the new-for-2024 Azure Gray Metallic paint color, equipped with the standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

For 2024, the Maverick Lariat adds a standard wireless smartphone charger, the contents of the Ford Co-Pilot360 package, and the contents of the Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist package as standard equipment. The previous Lariat Luxury package is also standard for 2024.

Next, we would add the Tremor package, even if we had no plans to go off-roading. Why? The Maverick Tremor has an off-road-tuned suspension that provides a great ride on pavement. Unfortunately, the Tremor package excludes the 4K Tow package and the Lariat’s available Desert Brown ActiveX artificial leather upholstery. It also dents the fuel economy rating, which drops to 21 mpg.

But hey, this is the emotional choice, remember?

The final add-ons are a tailgate lock and a cargo bed extender. All in, a replica of our dream Maverick would cost $40,850, including the destination charge.

Edmunds says

Americans love pickup trucks, and the 2024 Ford Maverick is the most affordable one you can buy. Better yet, compared to its most direct rival, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, the 2024 Maverick looks and drives like a truck while carrying more maximum payload and offering superior fuel economy. In addition, for the 2024 model year, standard turbocharged power and additional included equipment at the Lariat trim level ensure the Ford Maverick continues delivering value.  
Christian Wardlawby

Christian Wardlaw has worked in the automotive industry since 1994. He has written nearly 10,000 car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 2,000 vehicles over the course of his career. Chris is a correspondent at Edmunds and was the first editor-in-chief of Edmunds.com in the 1990s. He has also contributed to Autotrader, CarGurus, J.D. Power, Kelley Blue Book, NADAguides, New York Daily News Autos and WardsAuto. His mom claims that his first word was “car,” and Chris believes that Miata is always the answer.

