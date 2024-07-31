Hybrid AWD — that still gets 40 mpg

Ford says this is the No. 1 thing customers had been asking for ever since the Maverick launched in 2021. The Maverick Hybrid AWD uses the same gasoline-electric powertrain as before, made up of a 2.5-liter hybrid inline-four and a continuously variable transmission, producing 191 horsepower and 155 lb-ft of torque. But while the front-wheel-drive Maverick Hybrid is expected to return 42 mpg city, adding all-wheel drive lowers that number slightly to a still impressive 40 mpg.

You can get the hybrid/AWD combo on the Maverick's base XL, XLT and Lariat trim levels; it isn't an option on the Tremor. Towing is rated at 2,000 pounds, or 4,000 pounds if you spec the 4K Towing package. Opting for all-wheel drive does reduce payload capacity slightly, though, to 1,400 pounds, compared to 1,500 pounds with front-wheel drive.

Need more power? Ford will still offer the Maverick with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four and an eight-speed automatic transmission. This combo is paired exclusively with all-wheel drive and is good for 238 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. If you want the off-road-focused Maverick Tremor, you're locked into this powertrain. And if you think adding the 2.0T will bring towing/hauling benefits, think again. The EcoBoost engine has the same 2,000-pound/4,000-pound tow and 1,500-pound payload ratings.