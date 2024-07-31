- Updated Maverick adds an all-wheel-drive hybrid option.
- Tremor package is now a fully loaded trim level.
- A 13.2-inch infotainment screen with Sync 4 tech is standard.
2025 Ford Maverick Finally Pairs the Hybrid With All-Wheel Drive
Plus, styling and tech tweaks make this little truck even better
You asked for it, you got it: For 2025, Ford will finally let you pair the Maverick's hybrid powertrain with all-wheel drive. But that's not the only update that'll make the 2025 Ford Maverick more appealing to potential lil' truck buyers. Better style and a lot more tech join this pickup's roster, too. Unfortunately, it's also a lot more expensive.
Hybrid AWD — that still gets 40 mpg
Ford says this is the No. 1 thing customers had been asking for ever since the Maverick launched in 2021. The Maverick Hybrid AWD uses the same gasoline-electric powertrain as before, made up of a 2.5-liter hybrid inline-four and a continuously variable transmission, producing 191 horsepower and 155 lb-ft of torque. But while the front-wheel-drive Maverick Hybrid is expected to return 42 mpg city, adding all-wheel drive lowers that number slightly to a still impressive 40 mpg.
You can get the hybrid/AWD combo on the Maverick's base XL, XLT and Lariat trim levels; it isn't an option on the Tremor. Towing is rated at 2,000 pounds, or 4,000 pounds if you spec the 4K Towing package. Opting for all-wheel drive does reduce payload capacity slightly, though, to 1,400 pounds, compared to 1,500 pounds with front-wheel drive.
Need more power? Ford will still offer the Maverick with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four and an eight-speed automatic transmission. This combo is paired exclusively with all-wheel drive and is good for 238 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. If you want the off-road-focused Maverick Tremor, you're locked into this powertrain. And if you think adding the 2.0T will bring towing/hauling benefits, think again. The EcoBoost engine has the same 2,000-pound/4,000-pound tow and 1,500-pound payload ratings.
Tremor's its own trim now
Previously just an option package, Ford decided to make the Tremor a new top-of-the-line trim on the Maverick. It's positioned above the Lariat and includes all of the off-road goodies from the previous Tremor, like all-terrain tires and unique damper tuning. It's also got a 360-degree camera system, which seems a little silly on a truck as small as a Maverick, but when you're off-roading, every bit of visibility helps.
The one downside? It's not as useful as other Mavericks. Payload takes a small hit — the Tremor can only haul 1,140 pounds in its bed — and the 4K Towing package isn't available either.
Better tech is standard
Every new Maverick comes standard with a 13.2-inch multimedia screen running Ford's Sync 4 infotainment suite, and there's an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, too. A 360-degree camera system is available on higher trim levels, and both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.
On the driver assistance front, the Lariat and Tremor trims have full-speed adaptive cruise control, lane centering and traffic sign recognition. That's in addition to things carried over from the current Maverick, like lane keeping assistance, a rearview camera, automatic headlights and automatic emergency braking.
Little truck, little tweaks
The overall size and shape of the Ford Maverick haven't changed for 2025, which is fine, since that's what we like best about this lil' pickup. Instead, it just looks fresher. The headlights are slimmer, there are some great new colors (that Eruption Green!), and some sharp new wheel options join the lineup, including 19-inch options on the Lariat.
Inside, there are some interesting color and material combinations, including dark blue trim, Grabber Blue accents, and a premium-looking Smoke Truffle theme with bronze trim that's exclusive to the Lariat. Inside and out, this is a really nice-looking truck.
How much does the 2025 Ford Maverick cost?
Unfortunately, 2025 Maverick pricing is a far cry from the original $21,490 MSRP Ford announced when the truck first went on sale. Now, you're looking at a base price of $27,890, including $1,595 for destination, for a front-wheel-drive Maverick XL Hybrid. Adding all-wheel drive to the hybrid trim levels costs $2,220. And, in fact, the XL is the only trim level you can get for less than $30,000.
Here's a full pricing breakdown:
- Maverick XL Hybrid FWD: $27,890
- Maverick XLT Hybrid FWD: $30,390
- Maverick Lariat EcoBoost AWD: $37,130
- Maverick Lariat Hybrid AWD: $38,330
- Lariat Tremor EcoBoost AWD: $41,390
Edmunds says
The 2025 Ford Maverick could be a great fit as a delivery vehicle, a light-duty worksite mule or an economical daily driver with way more utility than an SUV. After all, what's the point of going for a larger and more expensive truck if you don't need all of its capabilities?