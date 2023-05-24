How We'd Spec It: 2023 Tesla Model Y

We recommend the Model Y Long Range. As of this writing, it costs $3,000 more than a standard Model Y, but it provides 51 additional miles of driving range (330 miles) and offers slightly better acceleration (0-to-60 mph in 4.8 seconds, compared to the standard version's 5.0 seconds). Against the Model Y Performance, the Long Range costs less, travels farther on a full battery, and offers a smoother ride. But it’s not nearly as fast.

All paint colors except for Pearl White cost extra, with the Red Multi-Coat paint topping the list at two grand. So we would pick Deep Blue Metallic (a $1,000 option), keep the standard 19-inch wheels, and stick with the standard black interior. The Long Range is the only Model Y with an optional third-row seat, but since it isn’t very useful, we would skip it. However, anyone planning to use the Model Y’s 3,500-pound towing capacity will want the optional tow hitch.

Should you get Enhanced Autopilot or the inaccurately named Full Self-Driving Capability (FSD) features? That’s entirely up to you. Since the Model Y includes a standard version of Autopilot, these two upgrades strike us as unnecessary and fraught with potential aggravation.

So, our Deep Blue Model Y Long Range would come to $53,130, which includes destination and ordering charges but not any federal, state, or local tax credits or rebates.

The worthy alternative