How We'd Spec It: 2023 Jeep Gladiator

You might write off the Jeep Gladiator as a Wrangler with a cargo bed, but this midsize pickup truck is something more than that. You can get all the details in an Edmunds video outlining the differences between the Gladiator and the Wrangler.

If you don’t want to watch the video, here’s the short version: the Gladiator’s frame, suspension and brakes are made for trucking, not Jeeping. And that’s how the Gladiator's max towing capacity of 7,700 pounds far surpasses the 2023 Wrangler's max of 3,500 pounds (the 2024 Rubicon has a new max of 5,000 pounds) and can handle a maximum payload capacity of up to 1,710 pounds.

While we’ve shown that the Gladiator isn’t quite as capable off-road as a Wrangler due to its shallower breakover and departure angles, it nevertheless remains impressive when the going gets tough. Plus, unlike every other truck on the market, you can remove the Gladiator’s top and doors and even drop the windshield, giving you all the open-air driving sensations of the Wrangler but with the added towing and hauling capability of a pickup.

Naturally, this leads to the question of which Gladiator to choose. Below, you’ll find three recommendations, but as is always true when choosing a truck, the right one for you is the one that gets the job done.

The recommended spec