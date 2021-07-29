How Does the BMW X8 Stack Up Against Rivals?

Remember how we said that neither Mercedes nor Audi produces a vehicle that directly rivals the X8? We still stand by that, though Mercedes does technically produce a two-row version of its range-topping GLS (an X7 competitor). However, Mercedes sells it under the ultra-luxe Maybach imprint, making it far more expensive and elite than the X8's projected price point. The Maybach GLS also has a traditional upright roofline rather than the sleek one that differentiates the X8 from the X7.

With the disclaimers out of the way, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS is an exceptional machine. It is quite spacious, as you'd expect of a full-size luxury SUV with only two rows of seats. Interior craftsmanship is beyond reproach, with high-quality materials that are only slightly less impressive than what you'd find in a Bentley or Rolls-Royce. As expected, the ride is glassy smooth yet the body doesn't feel disconnected from the road. And while you wouldn't necessarily want to hustle it up mountain roads at high speeds, there's a lot of electronic wizardry that helps the GLS corner far better than it has a right to.

The case against the Mercedes-Maybach GLS mostly focuses on its prodigious price, which starts at $161,550. We also expect the X8 to feel a little more sporty than the GLS, though we won't know for sure until we get behind the wheel of BMW's new ultra SUV for ourselves.

Edmunds says

The upcoming BMW X8 doesn't have too many direct rivals, as evidenced by our best attempt to categorize it here. But if history is any guide, a successful launch of the X8 will have Mercedes-Benz (and possibly Audi) quickly following up with their own large luxury SUVs with tapered rooflines.