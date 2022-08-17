Dodge unveiled the all-electric Charger Daytona SRT Concept on Wednesday night. While we cover the car in more detail in this story, we also wanted to take a deep dive on one particular styling element: the so-called Fratzog logo that appears on the concept's front grille and rear taillight. What the heck is a Fratzog, and why is Dodge putting it on its brand-new electric vehicle? We're glad you asked.

OK, what in the world is a Fratzog? This isn't a Stranger Things spoiler, right?

Probably not! The Fratzog logo was first spotted in 1962 on the Polara 500 and was used as the primary Dodge logo on everything from hood ornaments to steering wheels to grilles. Dodge used this sucker until 1981 when it adopted the Pontiac pentagram.

Dodge eventually began using what is now the Ram logo in the mid-'90s, until the truck brand was spun off after Chrysler's acquisition by Fiat. Got all that? That's how we ended up with the DODGE-and-two-stripes logo, which eventually brings us to the brotherhood of muscle era and the return of the Fratzog.

Cool, but where did the word come from? Does it mean anything?

It does not appear so, no. A designer, apparently, came up with the word on the spot when prompted to name the logo. We'll take that explanation over 500 words of marketing copy!

Why is Dodge reviving this logo for its first all-electric vehicle?

To hear Dodge tell it, the Fratzog logo sat on the hood of its vehicles at a time the brand was doing revolutionary work. That includes introducing record-breaking cars at Daytona International Speedway, getting involved with the space program, and generally basking in the glow of the Dodge golden age. So, while the company is never shy about winking toward its past, it's not straining credulity to reach for the Fratzog.

Edmunds says

We're happy to see the return of the Fratzog logo, if only because we can't stop saying it out loud, in our heads and in our group chats.