GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Debuts With Big Tires, Better Clearance

The aforementioned front bumper is matched by a steel rear bumper. Both improve approach and departure angles, respectively. At the nose, the boron steel bumper can also be fitted with a winch in case you get extra stuck. AEV also fits new fender flares to accommodate the larger wheel and tire setup, and in a move potentially influenced by Ford, GMC adds integrated auxiliary switches. In case the accessories didn’t make AEV’s involvement clear, its branding is present throughout the truck.

Tech is abundant here too, fitting of what will probably be one of the Canyon lineup’s capstones. The AT4X-exclusive Baja drive mode is present, as is a new launch control feature. In short, it reads the surface the truck is on to better optimize grip during tough starts. This is clearly more for slow, loose-surface starts off-road than it is for two-stepping rally stage launches. Notably, GM’s new Ultifi software platform — which essentially integrates the car's infotainment to better enable over-the-air updates — will be included in 2024 models.

Pricing has yet to be announced. What we do know is that the AT4X starts under $57,000. In light of that, we’d estimate the AEV Edition to land in the mid-$60,000s.