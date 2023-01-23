Skip to main content
GM small-block engine

GM Is Set to Spend $918 Million, Mostly on V8s

But some of the money goes toward electrification too

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. GM Is Set to Spend $918 Million, Mostly on V8s
  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • GM is about to spend nearly $1 billion on four new manufacturing sites.
  • Most of that money isn't going to EVs, but to a new sixth-generation small-block V8.
  • A small portion of the new investment is going toward EV production.

General Motors has just announced a $918 million investment in four U.S. facilities. The majority of that money, $854 million of it to be exact, will go toward the development of a new sixth-generation small-block V8 engine at two plants in Michigan. The other $64 million will be invested in facilities in New York and Ohio for castings and components to support EV production.

Such a sizable investment in a brand-new V8 engine might come as surprise, but it shows that GM is committed to the internal combustion engine for the foreseeable future. The company added that the development of a new engine is headed for its truck and SUV lineups. Considering just how many big GM products use a V8 (the Silverado, Sierra, Escalade, Yukon and Tahoe to name a few), future-proofing them with new engines makes sense. GM hasn't released any specs or technical details on the new V8 engine.

GM Small Block V8 Corvette

Of the $918 million GM announced it will spend, $579 million will go toward its engine operations plant in Flint, Michigan. Work to retool the plant for production of the new V8 is slated to begin immediately. It will still build its 3.0-liter diesel six-cylinder engine while the renovations are taking place. GM's Bay City plant in Michigan will get $216 million for camshafts, connecting rods and block/head machining for the new V8 to support the Flint plant.

GM's plant in Defiance, Ohio, will receive $55 million, $47 million of which will be dedicated to the new V8 and the rest designated to help build a casting development cell for future EVs. GM will invest $68 million in its Rochester, New York, facility. Of that money, $12 million will be used to build intake manifolds and fuel rails for the future V8, while the remainder will go toward the production of cooling lines for EV batteries.

Edmunds says

While we don't know much about the new small-block, it's safe to say we're excited to see GM isn't giving up on one of its core competencies.

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates