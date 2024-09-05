- Ford filed a patent for a system that could display in-car advertisements.
Bad Idea Alert: Ford Files Patent for In-Car Ads
The technology could listen to you and serve ads based on your preferences
From giving your data to the cops to charging subscription fees for amenities, it's clear that automakers want to continue to be involved in their customers' lives long after a vehicle is purchased. But the latest bit of potential interference, in our eyes, goes a step too far.
According to a report from Motor1 this week, Ford filed a patent for in-car advertising that could use your route, destination, speed, traffic, travel history and other data, and then serve you ads across the vehicle’s screens. The system can “listen for dialogue between passengers and reduce the number of ads during conversations or play an audio ad when the cabin is quiet,” according to the report.
This system could use acoustic data to "understand the user's tolerance for a particular advertisement's count," the report said, so as not to annoy you too much. It could also use this data to serve you up tailored ads; hypothetically, you could pass a Target and see an ad for those shoes you viewed on the company's app last week.
If the idea of this being implemented makes you upsetti spaghetti, don't worry, you aren't alone. But unfortunately, due to our weak consumer privacy laws here in the U.S., Ford is largely free to implement this patent if it wishes. Hopefully it won't.