Ford F-150 Off-Road Comparison: FX4 vs. Tremor vs. Raptor

Which trucks did we test?

In our quest to find out which F-150 offers the best balance of capability both on- and off-road, we tested three different full-size Fords. All three were crew-cab configurations with short beds. The first was a midlevel Lariat trim with the added FX4 Off-Road package. For our test, we used a Lariat with the PowerBoost option, which adds a hybrid powertrain that combines a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with an electric motor for a whopping 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque. The PowerBoost also adds an enormously powerful onboard electrical system that puts out 7.2 kilowatts of power at its peak. Through a series of plugs in the bed, it can power all sorts of things including tools, laptop chargers, electric stoves and even mini refrigerators.

Next up, we tested an F-150 in the Tremor trim with the standard turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (no hybrid system here) rated at 400 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque. The Tremor builds on the FX4's off-road equipment with bigger tires, more hardcore suspension hardware, extra ground clearance, and a locking rear differential.

From there, we went straight to the top of the lineup: the Ford F-150 Raptor with the optional 37-inch tire package. Along with wider bodywork, a more powerful version of the 3.5-liter V6 (450 hp, 510 lb-ft) and some serious upgrades underneath, this version of the Raptor gets 37-inch tall tires, beadlock wheels and a coil-spring rear suspension.