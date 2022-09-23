What was the initial diagnosis?

The F-150's screen, controlled by the Accessory Protocol Interface Module (APIM), threw error code TSB 22-2226. That required the technician to provide an update to the module, but not to replace it. From our adviser:

"I've seen this happen several times now, on F-150s, Fusions and Explorers. One customer has been here three times to get this same reboot. That's because the APIM module has to fail in a specific way before Ford will warranty its replacement."

Mike Schmidt, senior manager of vehicle testing operations, left the dealership and put the truck in reverse only to discover the cameras weren't working. He called the adviser and found out the F-150 had indeed failed the necessary test routine and a new APIM was on order. The bad news? It was on back order.