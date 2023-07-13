Our 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has been a stalwart member of the Edmunds long-term fleet over the last 10 months, and it's been subjected to all kinds of challenges. Ford's first full-size electric truck has endured a pair of towing tests and it even raised a crowd's eyebrows in a tractor pull contest with a capacity-busting 30,000-pound sled. It even helped my sister move a queen-sized bed. This EV has proven to be a capable performer and a great foil to the techy newness of our other long-term electric pickup, a Rivian R1T.

For its next challenge, we wanted to throw our Lightning a curveball: a traffic-filled commute through Los Angeles at rush hour. Around the country, many folks no longer use their trucks just for work and towing — increasingly, these vehicles are pulling double-duty as daily drivers and family cars. Stop-and-go commuting has a way of laying a vehicle's deficiencies bare, and we had to know how this truck would handle Los Angeles' legendary traffic.

The Lightning has the cabin size and ample storage to work well in this capacity, and by driving more slowly, it gave us a chance to check out this truck's amenities and dive deep into its roster of advanced driver aids. Those assists include Ford's BlueCruise hands-free driving system, which should make working through this stop-and-go traffic easier. (We also know a new version of BlueCruise will be coming soon to our truck via an over-the-air update, so keep an eye on our long-term blog to see if that changes our experience when it arrives.)

What are you waiting for? Check out our video below to see if the Lightning makes me hate traffic more or less, and be sure to watch until the end for a tasty surprise. Bon appétit!