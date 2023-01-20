The Ford F-150 is the Edmunds Top Rated Truck for 2023.

Why did it win?

The F-150 just keeps on truckin', literally. Whether it's the more spartan, let's-get-down-to-business setting of the XL model to the high-class interior of the Platinum trim, every F-150 feels like it was purpose-built to complete its specific mission. The off-road-ready Tremor, Raptor and Raptor R models aren't just competent off-roaders — they're well-thought-out and well-executed machines built to crush desert dunes and difficult rock crawling.

We can't mention the F-150 without talking about its versatility, and its Pro Power Onboard feature gives it a breadth of ability that every other full-size trucks has to do without. It can power appliances, camping gear, and even an entire house while using the gas engine as a generator. We have to give Ford extra credit for thinking it up first.

But that's not the only reason we dig this truck. In addition to its breadth of ability and plethora of trims, the F-150 is also a reasonably high-quality place to be. Sure, the lower trim levels aren't what you'd call luxurious, but all F-150s are full of useful tech, and the truck comes with key safety features like blind-spot warning, lane keeping assistance and collision warning standard on XLT models on up.

High limits, tons of capability, tech you just can't get from any other brand, and a seemingly endless number of configurations thanks to a deep options list all mean its hard to go wrong. There's an F-150 out there that will serve you and your needs perfectly, and that's why it is, once again, the Edmunds Top Rated Truck.