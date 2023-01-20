- The Ford F-150 is the Edmunds Top Rated Truck for 2023.
- It is versatile, offers a model for practically everyone, and is a real workhorse.
- 2023 is the F-150's second win in a row and third Top Rated award in four years. We're not surprised.
The Ford F-150 Is the Edmunds Top Rated Truck for 2023
Once again the king of the castle
The Ford F-150 is a perfect example of the benefits of continuous improvement. Ford knows how important its quarter-ton truck is, both for its brand and for its customers, and it shows in every facet of the F-150. It's versatile, full of tech that ranges from just nice-to-have to absolutely crucial, and offers an array of cab styles, powertrain options, and trims that both Chevy and Ram have yet to match. That's why for the second year in a row — and the third year out of the last four — the Ford F-150 is the Edmunds Top Rated Truck.
Why did it win?
The F-150 just keeps on truckin', literally. Whether it's the more spartan, let's-get-down-to-business setting of the XL model to the high-class interior of the Platinum trim, every F-150 feels like it was purpose-built to complete its specific mission. The off-road-ready Tremor, Raptor and Raptor R models aren't just competent off-roaders — they're well-thought-out and well-executed machines built to crush desert dunes and difficult rock crawling.
We can't mention the F-150 without talking about its versatility, and its Pro Power Onboard feature gives it a breadth of ability that every other full-size trucks has to do without. It can power appliances, camping gear, and even an entire house while using the gas engine as a generator. We have to give Ford extra credit for thinking it up first.
But that's not the only reason we dig this truck. In addition to its breadth of ability and plethora of trims, the F-150 is also a reasonably high-quality place to be. Sure, the lower trim levels aren't what you'd call luxurious, but all F-150s are full of useful tech, and the truck comes with key safety features like blind-spot warning, lane keeping assistance and collision warning standard on XLT models on up.
High limits, tons of capability, tech you just can't get from any other brand, and a seemingly endless number of configurations thanks to a deep options list all mean its hard to go wrong. There's an F-150 out there that will serve you and your needs perfectly, and that's why it is, once again, the Edmunds Top Rated Truck.
Edmunds says
Well done, Ford. We'll see if you can keep this up for another year when 2024's competition rolls around. Click here to read more about the F-150 and the rest of Edmunds Top Rated award winners.