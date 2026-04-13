Nissan's Future Is All About Hybrids. The Rogue and Xterra Are Only the Beginning

Nissan's history with electric cars is well known; the Leaf is widely regarded as the first mass-produced EV. But as the company looks to its future, EVs are taking a back seat to hybrids — a trend that's not unique to Nissan but indicative of a larger industry shift.

The Japanese automaker has two big hybrid initiatives in its near-term future product plans. First is the E-Power hybrid system that'll make its way into the new Rogue SUV (pictured above and below). We recently sampled this tech in a European-market Qashqai and came away impressed; because the SUV's wheels are only powered by an electric motor, E-Power delivers the sort of quick, instant acceleration people enjoy with fully electric vehicles. In the E-Power system, a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine is onboard simply to act as a generator, powering the car's onboard lithium-ion battery.