- The Nissan Leaf and Chevy Equinox EV are two of the cheapest electric cars on sale today.
- Despite a minor size difference, the two stack up on price and features almost across the board.
- After putting each car through our rating process, we found a winner.
Nissan Leaf vs. Chevy Equinox EV: Which Entry-Level EV Is Best?
Two of the least expensive EVs on the market go head-to-head
Sometimes, price is the most important thing when considering a new car. And sometimes that means comparing two cars in slightly different size categories. Today is one of those matchups with the new Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Equinox EV.
The Leaf aims to make EV ownership more affordable for the masses. With good looks, plenty of range and multiple charging options, the Leaf is a great choice for folks who want to go electric, want something small, and don't have the cash for a luxury EV. However, the Leaf just might be plucked from the tree by the Equinox EV. It's roomier, rides better, and has all the range a commuter could want. It is slightly more expensive, but it might just provide more value.
2nd place: Nissan Leaf
- Edmunds Rating: 6.9 (out of 10)
- The good: Comfy seats; exceeded its range estimate
- The bad: Bad to drive; no dual-zone climate control
Cabin tech is what the Leaf does best; we scored it an 8.4 out of 10 in this section thanks to the giant screen with good resolution and easy-to-use interface. Our top Platinum+ tester had a crisp and clear 360-degree camera system, making backing into tight parking spaces a breeze. The top two trims also get Google Built-In so you have access to Google Maps, Assistant and the Play Store with a one-year free trial. However, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also here so even if you let your trial lapse you still shouldn’t have any problem navigating around town.
There are no climate control knobs, but there are haptic buttons to control the temperature. We like these buttons better than having to mess around on the screen to make a change, but we still find a good old-fashioned knob the easiest, least distracting way to dial in a comfortable temperature. We're also disappointed to find that the climate control is single-zone only, even on the top trim.
The Leaf sports Nissan's super-plush Zero Gravity seats, which are supportive yet soft, and we never felt uncomfortable during any of our testing, including our five-hour range test. The Leaf has few places for small-item storage and the center console storage is average at best. Behind the rear seats is 20 cubic feet of space, expanding to 55 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded flat.
So far the Leaf sounds pretty good, but all that changed when we actually drove the car. The ride quality feels bouncy over expansion joints on the highway and choppy on rough, potholed roads. Finally, while the Leaf makes use of one-pedal driving, using the regenerative brakes to slow the car and store that excess energy into the battery, it also physically moves the brake pedal while doing it. Other EVs don't do this and Nissan shouldn't either.
Nissan says the base Leaf S+ can get 303 miles on a full battery, but our top-trim tester had bigger wheels and weighed more, both of which take a bite out of efficiency. Nissan says a full charge on the Platinum+ should last for 259 miles. However, on our range test over a 60/40 mix of city and highway roads, our testing team saw 310 miles of range. Charging can be done at home or at a Tesla charging station. If you opt for fast charging, the Leaf can handle 150 kW of energy, filling the battery from 10% to 80% in 35 minutes or so.
With its low starting price of $31,485, the Nissan Leaf is what passes for an affordable car these days, EV or no. If you don't need all-wheel drive and you're able to live with an inferior driving experience, the Leaf checks a lot of boxes.
1st place: Chevy Equinox EV
- Edmunds Rating: 7.3 (out of 10)
- The good: Excellent ride quality; available hands-free Super Cruise driving tech
- The bad: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto not available; interior materials feel cheap
We really like the new infotainment system in the Equinox EV with its large screen and simple interface. Like the Leaf, Google Maps, Assistant and Play Store are all here, but buyers get an eight-year subscription for free. Unfortunately, Chevy has nixed Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in all its EVs — and plans to do so in its gas-powered cars soon — so forget about any smartphone mirroring.
Although the Chevrolet’s front seats aren't as comfortable as what you get in the Nissan, we still gave it a higher overall Comfort rating of 6.9/10. Of course, as an SUV, the Equinox has more space than the little Leaf, but even comparing it to other small SUVs, the Chevrolet does a great job in terms of passenger space. The rear doors open wide to make loading in a car seat easy, and rear air vents and USB ports are standard.
We love all the little cubbies and bins in the Equinox for storing small items. Cargo capacity is also pretty good for the class with 26.4 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, expanding to 57.2 cubic feet when the rear seats fold flat.
The Equinox is definitely smoother and more enjoyable to drive than the Leaf, but other compact electric SUVs have more power and better driving dynamics. Still, you can get an Equinox EV in all-wheel drive and it's pretty quiet. Top trims get the option of Super Cruise, GM's hands-free/eyes-up driving assist.
Our testing team eked out 356 miles with a front-wheel drive Equinox EV, well above the quoted range of 319 miles. However, its peak charging capability of 150 kW is below average for the class, and if you want to charge at a Tesla station, you'll need to buy an adapter.
The Equinox EV starts just under $35,000, but when coupled with the 356-mile as-tested range, the Chevrolet looks to be a great buy. But beware moving up to higher trims. It's fairly easy to check boxes for ventilated seats, a head-up display and Super Cruise and spend over $50,000. The best buy here is sticking with the base LT and adding the Comfort and Active Safety 2 packages for a few more creature comforts. That puts you at just under $37,000. If you need to drive in winter weather, all-wheel drive will push you up to around $40,000.
Although the Nissan Leaf is much better than it used to be and is a solid entry-level EV, we think the Chevrolet Equinox EV is the better choice. Sure, both vehicles are overachievers when it comes to range, but for a bit more money, the Equinox has more space, a better driving experience and more versatility.