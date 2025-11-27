Nissan Leaf vs. Chevy Equinox EV: Which Entry-Level EV Is Best?

2nd place: Nissan Leaf

Edmunds Rating: 6.9 (out of 10)

6.9 (out of 10) The good: Comfy seats; exceeded its range estimate

Comfy seats; exceeded its range estimate The bad: Bad to drive; no dual-zone climate control

Cabin tech is what the Leaf does best; we scored it an 8.4 out of 10 in this section thanks to the giant screen with good resolution and easy-to-use interface. Our top Platinum+ tester had a crisp and clear 360-degree camera system, making backing into tight parking spaces a breeze. The top two trims also get Google Built-In so you have access to Google Maps, Assistant and the Play Store with a one-year free trial. However, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also here so even if you let your trial lapse you still shouldn’t have any problem navigating around town.

There are no climate control knobs, but there are haptic buttons to control the temperature. We like these buttons better than having to mess around on the screen to make a change, but we still find a good old-fashioned knob the easiest, least distracting way to dial in a comfortable temperature. We're also disappointed to find that the climate control is single-zone only, even on the top trim.

The Leaf sports Nissan's super-plush Zero Gravity seats, which are supportive yet soft, and we never felt uncomfortable during any of our testing, including our five-hour range test. The Leaf has few places for small-item storage and the center console storage is average at best. Behind the rear seats is 20 cubic feet of space, expanding to 55 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded flat.