For example, there's a splash screen when you turn the car on that lasts a few seconds, followed by a short message from Subie's legal team about paying attention to the road while using the system. Tap "I agree" to make it go away and ... one Mississippi, two Mississippi ... the system "boops" to acknowledge that I've tapped the screen ... three Mississippi, four Mississippi ... and finally the lawyers' message disappears and the rest of the system loads. From startup to a usable system takes about 15 seconds, as long as you're quick on that "I agree" tap.

OK, so it's slow to boot. If that were the only problem, I could forgive this tech. But it's the accumulation of all the lags, regardless of what you're asking of the system, even if it's something as simple as turning on the seat heaters. It's still slow to respond even after the system has been up and running for a while, with a measurable lag between tap, "boop" and action. Sometimes it's so slow to respond that I wonder if I actually tapped the right spot on the screen, so sometimes I'll tap it again, only to undo whatever it was I was doing in the first place or select an unintended action. In an amazing display of self-control, I never punched the screen when this happened, although I came close once or twice.

CarPlay is no better

Sometimes in these situations, just using the smartphone integration is quicker, but Apple CarPlay isn't my savior this time around. It’s just as laggy, and on top of that, the car sometimes takes a long time to actually connect to my phone. That said, it always eventually connects, unlike some other cars in our fleet.