- The RAV4 is now hybrid-only for the first time.
- Its technology and styling get serious upgrades too.
- To challenge Toyota’s most important car, we brought along two of our favorite compacts that also got updates for 2026: the Honda CR-V and the Kia Sportage Hybrid.
Toyota RAV4 vs. Honda CR-V vs. Kia Sportage: Choosing the Best Compact Hybrid SUV
Does the new Toyota RAV4 come out on top?
It's big news when the best-selling SUV in America gets a redesign. The changes to the new 2026 Toyota RAV4 run much more than skin deep (though its fresh, stylish look is better too). A second is all you need to spend with the sixth-generation RAV4 to know that it's a vast improvement over the vehicle it replaces. But the real question is whether or not it can keep up with the best compact hybrid SUVs.
For the RAV4's first big test, we have the Honda CR-V and the Kia Sportage Hybrid, both of which got refreshes of their own this year. Adding in the Honda means that this test features the two top-selling SUVs in the U.S., and the Kia has long been a favorite of ours, even taking home an Edmunds Top Rated SUV award in 2023 and 2024. So which is best?
3rd place: Honda CR-V
- Edmunds Rating: 7.5/10
- The good: The most satisfying to drive of the three, by far
- The bad: Where's the good stuff?
The fact that the CR-V finishes last speaks to how fierce this competition is. This is still an SUV that we can recommend for a ton of people, but it has some catching up to do with the other two in a few areas.
It starts with a lack of features. The CR-V isn't offered with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and most notably, a surround-view camera system — equipment that the Kia and Toyota both offer. That's extra disappointing given that the Honda is also the most expensive vehicle in this group with an as-tested price of $43,800, including the destination charge. And on top of that, its infotainment screen is the smallest here. Honda also keeps the Google integration (a feature that we love) limited to the top trim level. We'd like to see that democratized to more models, like Honda does on the Passport.
Where the CR-V really makes a case for itself is from behind the wheel. If you're looking for the best-driving vehicle in the group, it's the Honda by far. Driving them back-to-back at our private test track is revealing. We like the responsiveness of this powertrain and the suspension's ability to make it feel athletic without sacrificing comfort. And its well-weighted steering stands out from the mushy, numb setups in the RAV4 and Sportage Hybrid.
2nd place: Toyota RAV4
- Edmunds Rating: 8.1/10
- The good: A much-needed technology infusion, the most fuel-efficient
- The bad: Lacks comfort and refinement
The redesigned RAV4 is unquestionably a gigantic improvement over the previous generation in many ways, but it may have taken the biggest leap when it comes to technology. A larger 10.5-inch touchscreen is now standard (a 12.9-inch screen is optional) and it's powered by a brand-new infotainment system from Toyota that's making its debut here.
There isn't much new stuff in the touchscreen; it's just organized better than the old system. But the screen we're more excited about sits in front of the driver — a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display that's standard. And it can now display the map view from the native navigation, or Apple Maps if you're using Apple CarPlay (Google Maps if you're using Android Auto), freeing up the main screen to be used for other things while the driver can still see the directions. There's also now an integrated dashcam that comes standard. That's a really smart idea that other competitors should adopt.
There is one caveat to consider, though, as with all Toyota vehicles: If you want to use the native navigation and voice commands, it will require a data subscription. And Toyota's trial period of 30 days is very stingy; Honda, by comparison, offers three years of free data to power its Google Maps/Play Store in the CR-V. For most folks, we'd recommend skipping the $15/month and just connecting your phone instead.
Where the RAV4 struggles is in the comfort department. Its front seats are hard and too flat, making the driver uncomfortable over long drives. And while its back seat is big enough for adult passengers, it has noticeably less room than the back rows in the other two SUVs.
The interior materials are also a step behind. There are more hard plastics in this cabin and it doesn't have the same high-quality feel you're getting with the CR-V or the Sportage Hybrid. On top of that, the Toyota is also noisier on the road with intrusive wind and engine noise, especially while accelerating.
Also, keep in mind that Toyota hasn't released pricing yet on the RAV4, other than a vague statement that it will start in the low $30,000s for front-wheel-drive models. That's cheaper than the previous RAV4, which came with all-wheel drive standard, but to know how it stacks up against these other SUVs on price, we'll have to wait a bit longer.
1st place: Kia Sportage Hybrid
- Edmunds Rating: 8.7/10
- The good: More for your money
- The bad: Less fuel-efficient
It was going to be a tall task for the RAV4 to dethrone the Kia, especially after the Sportage Hybrid got a refresh of its own for 2026 that spruced up its cabin and improved its technology offerings as well. And that's because, like the majority of Kias (and Hyundais for that matter), their value proposition is impossible to ignore.
The top-trim SX Prestige model featured here costs about $2,000 less than the CR-V, which you would never guess if you set them side-by-side. A big 12.3-inch touchscreen is standard, and at each grade the Sportage Hybrid's interior is superior to both rivals when it comes to materials and design. Backing that up are five-year/60,000-mile basic and 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranties, both of which are the best in the business.
It also has our favorite cargo area of the bunch, too. It's the only one of the three with levers to drop the back seat without having to climb in or walk to the side. The Sportage Hybrid has very few weaknesses. It either won or tied for the win in five of our seven ratings categories (Comfort, Storage & cargo, Value, and Driving experience), but if there's a downside, it's fuel economy.
The RAV4 has the best fuel efficiency of the bunch, with the front-wheel-drive XLE model we tested getting an estimated 44 mpg combined, while AWD models are rated at 42 mpg. The AWD versions of the Honda (37 mpg) and the Sportage Hybrid (35 mpg) can't keep up.
So which one should you buy? Though the Kia is the clear winner of this comparison, truth be told, all three of these SUVs have compelling strengths. There are no wrong answers in this trio, just one vehicle that we think is the right one for a wider range of people.