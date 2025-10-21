2nd place: Toyota RAV4

Edmunds Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 The good: A much-needed technology infusion, the most fuel-efficient

A much-needed technology infusion, the most fuel-efficient The bad: Lacks comfort and refinement

The redesigned RAV4 is unquestionably a gigantic improvement over the previous generation in many ways, but it may have taken the biggest leap when it comes to technology. A larger 10.5-inch touchscreen is now standard (a 12.9-inch screen is optional) and it's powered by a brand-new infotainment system from Toyota that's making its debut here.

There isn't much new stuff in the touchscreen; it's just organized better than the old system. But the screen we're more excited about sits in front of the driver — a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display that's standard. And it can now display the map view from the native navigation, or Apple Maps if you're using Apple CarPlay (Google Maps if you're using Android Auto), freeing up the main screen to be used for other things while the driver can still see the directions. There's also now an integrated dashcam that comes standard. That's a really smart idea that other competitors should adopt.

There is one caveat to consider, though, as with all Toyota vehicles: If you want to use the native navigation and voice commands, it will require a data subscription. And Toyota's trial period of 30 days is very stingy; Honda, by comparison, offers three years of free data to power its Google Maps/Play Store in the CR-V. For most folks, we'd recommend skipping the $15/month and just connecting your phone instead.

Where the RAV4 struggles is in the comfort department. Its front seats are hard and too flat, making the driver uncomfortable over long drives. And while its back seat is big enough for adult passengers, it has noticeably less room than the back rows in the other two SUVs.

The interior materials are also a step behind. There are more hard plastics in this cabin and it doesn't have the same high-quality feel you're getting with the CR-V or the Sportage Hybrid. On top of that, the Toyota is also noisier on the road with intrusive wind and engine noise, especially while accelerating.

Also, keep in mind that Toyota hasn't released pricing yet on the RAV4, other than a vague statement that it will start in the low $30,000s for front-wheel-drive models. That's cheaper than the previous RAV4, which came with all-wheel drive standard, but to know how it stacks up against these other SUVs on price, we'll have to wait a bit longer.