- The Nissan Rogue's airy, open cabin makes this SUV feel bigger than it is.
- Its large and versatile cargo area is great for families.
- Nissan's advanced driver aids are intuitive and easy to use.
2026 Nissan Rogue: Driven, Tested, Rated
It's the best Rogue yet, but is that enough in 2026?
For most of its 17-year history, the Nissan Rogue hasn't been anything to get excited about. It's affordable, economical transportation without much fanfare. Now, though, Nissan is trying to change that up. The Rogue is better looking than ever and it features great driver assistance tech. Nissan is also offering it in a veritable rogue's gallery of trim levels to fit a vast array of buyers, including the off-road-looking Rock Creek trim.
We drove our test Rogue for a couple of weeks, including on track, to determine whether it's up to snuff in a very crowded and competitive segment.
Overall score: 6.4/10
The 2026 Nissan Rogue ranks at number 11 on our list of Best Small SUVs, but don't let that get you down. This is a field packed with great choices for buyers at any budget, and the Rogue delivers a decent driving experience paired with good looks and great tech. It comes in behind the Buick Envision (6.6/10) and ahead of the Ford Bronco Sport (6.3/10).
For this rating, the Rogue was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Will Kaufman.
How does the Nissan Rogue drive?
Driving score: 6.1/10
Compared to top competitors, the Rogue feels rough and unrefined on anything besides smooth roads. We felt a lot of bumps and road imperfections, and the Rogue had more side-to-side motions over uneven pavement than we'd expect. The steering has more play on-center than many others, and in Sport mode it feels too heavy. In emergency stops, the brakes stopped the Rogue in an average distance, but the antilock mechanism was noisy; in daily use the brakes feel fine, though. The little turbocharged engine feels stronger than its 8-plus-second 0-60 time would indicate, but the transmission sometimes takes time to respond when you want more power.
The Rogue offers an enormous number of driver assistance tech features, including an optional hands-off driving assist feature for the highway. Our test car had the less advanced adaptive cruise control system with lane-centering steering assistance. It worked well with free-flowing highway traffic but was jerky in stop-and-go traffic, and the steering assist cut out on us on occasion.
How comfortable is the Nissan Rogue?
Comfort score: 7.1/10
The Rogue is a comfortable SUV in most ways. The seats are soft and feel like they mold to your body, which is great on long drives. The front seats' only notable weakness is the slightly forward placement of headrests that some taller drivers might find uncomfortable. The back seat is nicely shaped and offers a good amount of recline, but there's less legroom than in rivals. Getting in and out is incredibly easy. The biggest downside to comfort is cabin noise; at speed, there's notable traffic and road noise.
We appreciate the simple physical controls for the climate system and that most of the interior controls don't overly rely on the touchscreen.
The rear seats are very accommodating to child booster and car seats. The lower anchor points are hidden under removable covers, and the rear headrests can be removed to attach the upper tether. The rear doors also open wide, which makes it easy to get seats and kids in and out.
How's the Rogue's tech?
In-cabin tech score: 7.1/10
The Rogue offers a good set of standard infotainment features. In higher trims, you get a big touchscreen, a digital gauge cluster and a head-up display, along with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay phone integration. It generally looks great, with higher resolution than you expect from anything that's not in the luxury segment, but the interface itself is dated and a bit cumbersome to use. It's not always easy to find the right menu or settings without some digging.
How's the storage and cargo?
Storage & cargo score: 6.1/10
The Rogue is a standout small SUV for cargo. Its overall cargo volume is only marginally smaller than class leaders, and in-cabin storage options are top-notch. The highest trim level offers a set of easily reconfigurable floor panels — they can create a flat load bed or partitions or be lowered to open up a bit of extra space. Inside the cabin, you'll find several accommodating trays up front and spots for front and rear passengers to stash drinks and small items.
As for towing, like most vehicles in the compact SUV world, the Rogue isn't really meant for dragging a trailer around. It maxes out at 1,500 pounds, about average for the class and enough for maybe a small pop-up trailer but not much else.
Is the Rogue a good value?
Value score: 5.7/10
The Nissan Rogue presents a good value in its lower trim levels. Its extensive list of standard tech features and driver aids, along with an economical gasoline engine, make for a compelling proposition against similarly priced models. But higher-level trims of the Rogue lack the substance to compete. Rival SUVs feel more luxurious, have more features and flashier technology, are more enjoyable to drive, or offer hybrid variants with better economy.
Nissan's warranty coverage is typical for this class. The standard bumper-to-bumper warranty is good for three years/36,000 miles, as is roadside coverage. The powertrain is warrantied for five years/60,000 miles. Nissan also covers regular maintenance for two years or 24,000 miles.
Rogue fuel economy
MPG score: 7/10
The front-wheel-drive Rogue gets an EPA-estimated 33 mpg combined for city/highway driving, and models with all-wheel drive should get 31 mpg. (The Rock Creek off-road-ish model gets 29 mpg combined.) That's better than average for a non-hybrid small SUV. We also ran our test Rogue with AWD on our standardized real-world evaluation route. It posted a slightly disappointing 28.5 mpg, but overall it is still a small SUV that can help you save on gas.
Is the Rogue special?
X factor: 5/10
The Nissan Rogue is an average entry in a highly competitive class. The Rock Creek trim has the look of an off-roader without any real capability, but if you value style, the Rogue's good looks will certainly help it stand out.