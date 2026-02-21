2026 Nissan Rogue: Driven, Tested, Rated

Overall score: 6.4/10

The 2026 Nissan Rogue ranks at number 11 on our list of Best Small SUVs, but don't let that get you down. This is a field packed with great choices for buyers at any budget, and the Rogue delivers a decent driving experience paired with good looks and great tech. It comes in behind the Buick Envision (6.6/10) and ahead of the Ford Bronco Sport (6.3/10).

For this rating, the Rogue was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Will Kaufman.

How does the Nissan Rogue drive?

Driving score: 6.1/10

Compared to top competitors, the Rogue feels rough and unrefined on anything besides smooth roads. We felt a lot of bumps and road imperfections, and the Rogue had more side-to-side motions over uneven pavement than we'd expect. The steering has more play on-center than many others, and in Sport mode it feels too heavy. In emergency stops, the brakes stopped the Rogue in an average distance, but the antilock mechanism was noisy; in daily use the brakes feel fine, though. The little turbocharged engine feels stronger than its 8-plus-second 0-60 time would indicate, but the transmission sometimes takes time to respond when you want more power.



The Rogue offers an enormous number of driver assistance tech features, including an optional hands-off driving assist feature for the highway. Our test car had the less advanced adaptive cruise control system with lane-centering steering assistance. It worked well with free-flowing highway traffic but was jerky in stop-and-go traffic, and the steering assist cut out on us on occasion.