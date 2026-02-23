- The Mazda CX-5 is fully redesigned for 2026.
- Extra legroom and cargo space mean you no longer have to pack light for a weekend trip.
- The new CX-5 is more comfortable and tech-heavy than the outgoing model.
- Unfortunately, some of Mazda's driver-focused charm is lost in translation.
2026 Mazda CX-5 First Drive Review: Better in (Almost) Every Way
The updated CX-5 gives us everything we asked for — at a cost
— Encinitas, California
For over a decade, Mazda's "Zoom-Zoom" ad campaign showcased the automaker's core ethos: Above all, its cars are fun to drive. Mazda has largely abandoned this message from its modern marketing efforts, but its vehicles still generally feel sportier than their direct rivals. However, that's often come at the expense of practicality. No matter how good the CX-90 is, for example, I can't put my wife in the front seat if my daughter's rear-facing child seat is in the second row.
Mazda has seemingly heard my cry for passenger room with the fully redesigned 2026 CX-5. It's longer than its predecessor, with a larger cargo area and bigger door openings. It also has a revised infotainment suite that jettisons the old knob-based controller in favor of a traditional touchscreen. These are great things. But I'm sad to report that a little of the Mazda magic has been lost in the pursuit of more widespread appeal.
My, what a big wheelbase you have
The Battle of the Small Crossovers is a war won by inches, and the 2026 CX-5's 4.5-inch overall length increase is entirely between the wheels. The change does wonders to solve one of the previous CX-5's greatest issues: a lack of passenger space and cargo room.
Up front, the driver's seat is immediately comfortable and supportive. A wide range of fore/aft and height travel means that, at 6 feet, 4 inches tall, I'm able to dial in a perfect position after just a few seconds of fussing with the controls. And while the CX-5 comes with a panoramic sunroof (standard on Premium and Premium Plus models), there's more than enough headroom, so my hair isn't brushing the headliner.
But even the outgoing CX-5 had enough space up front for tall folks; the trick was fitting an adult of any size (or a rear-facing car seat) in the back row behind a height-advantaged front passenger. The new CX-5's extra few inches in the wheelbase pays off for those in the back seat, who enjoy plenty of room to stretch out. I can sit behind myself with no issue, and the angled seatback keeps me relaxed without being overly loungey. Even with the front seat fully lowered, there is an abundance of toe room, so I can extend my legs and put my feet under the seat. The new CX-5 is far more usable for passengers.
In addition to a larger rear hatch opening, the cargo area benefits from more room courtesy of the increased wheelbase and a lower load floor. The combination yields 33.7 cubic feet of space behind the back row and 66.5 cubic feet with the seats folded. The old CX-5 measured 29.1 cubic feet and 59.3 cubic feet, respectively.
Finally, a touchscreen
Modern Mazdas use a knob located near the shifter to navigate around the central display screen. Though touchscreen functionality is enabled while using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (when the car is stopped), for the most part, you interact with the system using the knob. Starting with the 2026 CX-5, however, Mazda is transitioning toward a touchscreen-only interface. Most CX-5 trims are equipped with a 12.9-inch screen, and if you opt for the range-topping Premium Plus, you'll get a larger 15.6-inch unit.
The switch to a touchscreen isn't without its drawbacks (I'll get to those later), but for the most part, Mazda executes the switch well. The interface is snappy and responsive, and the user interface is super easy to use. It features Google Built-In, so often-used Google apps are available right out of the box. You can watch YouTube while parked, Google Maps serves as the navigation system, and Gemini AI is coming later in the year, with advanced voice recognition that ties into various vehicle systems. Spend a few hours driving the new CX-5 and you'll agree that this system needs to come to other vehicles in the Mazda lineup, stat.
Don't want to pay for an extra data plan to run all the Google apps once the one-year trial runs out? You can use your phone as a mobile hotspot and connect the car via Wi-Fi. Solutions!
What makes a Mazda a Mazda?
The first thing I notice after setting off in the 2026 CX-5 is how well it rides. The current CX-5 isn't really harsh per se, but it doesn't glide over bumps and imperfections the way a Honda CR-V or Hyundai Tucson does. The new CX-5 isn't upset by rougher roads in construction zones, and the sometimes pockmarked highways north of San Diego, California, have ragged pavement that the CX-5 effortlessly dispatches. It's also pretty quiet, and the seats remain comfortable over several hours behind the wheel. The CX-5 now has the effortless driving behavior to match the "viable alternative to entry-level luxury cars" vibe that Mazda has been chasing over the last few years.
But, alas, that refinement seems to have come at the expense of Mazda's core identity. Traversing the mountains north of San Diego, the new CX-5 isn't as fun to drive as the old one. Even in its Sport driving mode, the CX-5's steering effort is a little too light and lifeless, lacking the buildup from center that the old CX-5 (and most sports cars) exhibit. The new CX-5 still feels like it's one of the better — if not the best — handling small SUVs on the road, but the front end doesn't attack corners the way the outgoing CX-5 does. It doesn't egg you on to drive faster, which has long been the charm of any Mazda. This is the brand for driving enthusiasts who, for one reason or another, couldn't have a Miata as a daily driver but still want to feel alive when they fire up the engine.
The new CX-5 still has a beautifully crafted interior, but it doesn't blow me away the way the wood-draped CX-90 does, or even the jewel-like Mazda 3. The panel near the shifter is just kind of ... flat. The lack of a controller knob means you no longer have the satisfying tactility of the snick-snack as you turn it. There are no knurled climate or volume knobs, either. One of my favorite memories as a journalist dates to the launch of the current Mazda 3, where an engineer described how they designed the climate buttons to feel more "premium" by adding a little resistance when pressed. Brilliant madness, gone now by the switch to a nearly completely touchscreen-only interface.
One engine, for now
The 2026 Mazda CX-5 will launch with one powertrain: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque, paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system. It's a tried-and-true engine that has been part of the CX-5 lineup since 2014 and is perfectly adequate, if not terribly inspiring.
Unfortunately, that means the sprightly turbocharged four-cylinder isn't returning, though it is still available in other Mazdas like the CX-50. Instead, Mazda is focusing its efforts on producing a hybrid of its own design; no more raiding the Toyota parts bin for RAV4 powertrains anymore. I don't know much about this new powertrain, only that it appears to be a conventional hybrid (i.e., not a plug-in hybrid) and it will first appear on the CX-5 next year before being introduced to other Mazdas.
An incredible SUV for the masses
It's hard to fault Mazda for taking this direction with the CX-5. After years of critics (and, one presumes, customers) griping about the lack of interior space, a stiff ride and a cumbersome infotainment interface, Mazda has unquestionably addressed these issues with the third-generation CX-5. It is unequivocally exactly what consumers asked for. And that Mazda did that without adding extraneous cost to the equation is commendable. The 2026 CX-5 starts at $31,485 — just $940 more than the old one — and comes with more standard features than last year's model. My only reservation is that the Mazda pixie dust is sprinkled a little more judiciously this time around.