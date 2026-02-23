The switch to a touchscreen isn't without its drawbacks (I'll get to those later), but for the most part, Mazda executes the switch well. The interface is snappy and responsive, and the user interface is super easy to use. It features Google Built-In, so often-used Google apps are available right out of the box. You can watch YouTube while parked, Google Maps serves as the navigation system, and Gemini AI is coming later in the year, with advanced voice recognition that ties into various vehicle systems. Spend a few hours driving the new CX-5 and you'll agree that this system needs to come to other vehicles in the Mazda lineup, stat.

Don't want to pay for an extra data plan to run all the Google apps once the one-year trial runs out? You can use your phone as a mobile hotspot and connect the car via Wi-Fi. Solutions!

What makes a Mazda a Mazda?

The first thing I notice after setting off in the 2026 CX-5 is how well it rides. The current CX-5 isn't really harsh per se, but it doesn't glide over bumps and imperfections the way a Honda CR-V or Hyundai Tucson does. The new CX-5 isn't upset by rougher roads in construction zones, and the sometimes pockmarked highways north of San Diego, California, have ragged pavement that the CX-5 effortlessly dispatches. It's also pretty quiet, and the seats remain comfortable over several hours behind the wheel. The CX-5 now has the effortless driving behavior to match the "viable alternative to entry-level luxury cars" vibe that Mazda has been chasing over the last few years.

But, alas, that refinement seems to have come at the expense of Mazda's core identity. Traversing the mountains north of San Diego, the new CX-5 isn't as fun to drive as the old one. Even in its Sport driving mode, the CX-5's steering effort is a little too light and lifeless, lacking the buildup from center that the old CX-5 (and most sports cars) exhibit. The new CX-5 still feels like it's one of the better — if not the best — handling small SUVs on the road, but the front end doesn't attack corners the way the outgoing CX-5 does. It doesn't egg you on to drive faster, which has long been the charm of any Mazda. This is the brand for driving enthusiasts who, for one reason or another, couldn't have a Miata as a daily driver but still want to feel alive when they fire up the engine.