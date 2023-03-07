Ford Invests in Maverick, F-150 Lightning Production After Rabid Demand

Ford will increase 2023 production numbers for some of its most popular models due to "strong customer demand," according to the automaker. These include the Ford Maverick, Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning and Bronco Sport. Ford had already announced a ramp-up in production of the Mach-E, and new changes to the plant producing the popular EV will almost double the factory's hourly production rate. By the end of 2023, Ford hopes to increase the Mach-E's annual production to 210,000 units.

The Blue Oval is also making a $2 billion investment across three facilities to bolster F-150 Lightning production. The influx of cash will correspond with the addition of 3,200 jobs, which will contribute to a tripling of Lightning production numbers to total 150,000 units per year. Production for the best-selling electric truck in America is set to resume on March 13 following a pause due to a battery issue. Production of conventional gas and hybrid-powered F-150s will rise as well, though Ford hasn't delved into specifics yet.