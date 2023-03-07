- Ford is spending billions of dollars to increase production of its most popular models.
- Investments will significantly increase output of Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning.
- Bronco Sport, Maverick and Transit/E-Transit production lines are also bolstered.
Ford Invests in Maverick, F-150 Lightning Production After Rabid Demand
Ford responds to increased demand with production bumps for a number of models
Ford will increase 2023 production numbers for some of its most popular models due to "strong customer demand," according to the automaker. These include the Ford Maverick, Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning and Bronco Sport. Ford had already announced a ramp-up in production of the Mach-E, and new changes to the plant producing the popular EV will almost double the factory's hourly production rate. By the end of 2023, Ford hopes to increase the Mach-E's annual production to 210,000 units.
The Blue Oval is also making a $2 billion investment across three facilities to bolster F-150 Lightning production. The influx of cash will correspond with the addition of 3,200 jobs, which will contribute to a tripling of Lightning production numbers to total 150,000 units per year. Production for the best-selling electric truck in America is set to resume on March 13 following a pause due to a battery issue. Production of conventional gas and hybrid-powered F-150s will rise as well, though Ford hasn't delved into specifics yet.
In addition to the increased investment in the Lightning's facilities, the Blue Oval will put another $95 million and add 1,100 jobs to support Transit and E-Transit output. Here, Ford estimates production figures will climb by roughly 38,000 units.
The automaker will hit the gas pedal on two of its smaller models — the Maverick pickup and the Bronco Sport crossover — as well. Ford is looking to increase production by some 80,000 units for both vehicles combined.
On top of production increases, Ford has said it will introduce "all-new versions" of the Mustang, F-Series Super Duty, Ranger and Escape (the first three will likely be full redesigns, plus a refresh for the Escape) during the 2023 calendar year.
Edmunds says
Ford normalizing its supply with increased production can only mean consumers will have an easier time getting their hands on popular new vehicles like the Maverick and F-150 Lightning. Hopefully, all-too-common vehicle markups will start to ease as well.