Ford F-150 Lightning Production Halted Due to Potential Battery Issue

The F-150 Lightning has been a smash hit for Ford, and demand for the all-electric pickup is still exceptionally high. However, those eagerly awaiting a new F-150 Lightning might find themselves waiting a bit longer. A Ford spokesperson confirmed to MotorAuthority that a stop-build and in-transit stop-ship orders have been issued for the Lightning because of a potential battery issue.

Ford said the issue was identified as part of Ford's predelivery quality inspections, but the company wouldn't specify what the issue was. Ford engineers are currently working to find the root cause of the issue. Until they do, we likely won't know what has caused these delays.

Ford also told MotorAuthority that it was not aware of the issue affecting Lightnings that have already been delivered. That means Ford is not issuing a recall or a stop sale at the moment, and owners who have already received their Lightnings do not have to take any action right now. Dealers that have received Lightnings are cleared to sell them as well.

A timeline hasn't been given on when the stop-build and stop-ship orders will be lifted, but given how popular the Lightning has proven, Ford is undoubtedly working to remedy the situation quickly.