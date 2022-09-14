In the Blue Zone

Before diving into all that's shiny and new with Ford and Lincoln's updated self-drive systems, let's take a refresher course in how it operates. To start, similar to Cadillac's Super Cruise driver assist system, BlueCruise and ActiveGlide can't simply be switched on anywhere the driver chooses to do so.

At present, BlueCruise/ActiveGlide can be activated on roughly 130,000 miles of premapped and divided highways throughout North America. As time and technology march on, the amount of usable BlueCruise-friendly roads will gradually increase too.

When the vehicle detects it's traveling along one of these mapped roadways, it signals to the driver via the digital gauge cluster that he or she is now in the Blue Zone, and Blue Cruise can be activated if the driver desires. No surprise, the indication itself involves the cluster glowing blue. Once engaged, BlueCruise manages the vehicle's speed, steering and braking, all while maintaining a safe distance to surrounding traffic.

While the vehicle determines it's safe to activate BlueCruise, a driver attention monitor ensures the person behind the wheel must stay focused on the road ahead. In other words, no napping, reading a book, or other tasks that can distract the driver. This is not a fully autonomous system, and the driver has to be ready to take the wheel at any time.