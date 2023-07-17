- The redesigned 2024 Chevy Traverse trades V6 for a new, more powerful turbo-four.
- Expect an extra-roomy interior with a 17.7-inch infotainment screen.
- And Super Cruise driver assist technology is available.
2024 Chevrolet Traverse First Look: Space, Screens and Super Cruise
The redesigned Traverse is a huge improvement
The redesigned 2024 Chevrolet Traverse might technically be a midsize SUV, but it's one of the most spacious out there with three rows of usable seating and generous cargo space. If you have plenty of young ones to haul around but don't want to commit to the truck-based Chevy Tahoe, the Traverse is your best bet. With its unibody underpinnings, we expect it to drive much more smoothly than the body-on-frame Tahoe and provide better fuel economy to boot.
However, buyers are still treated to truck-like styling with a large grille and redesigned LED lights front and rear. We dig the standard dual-exhaust setup and the new Lakeshore Blue and Harvest Bronze exterior colors.
The 2024 Traverse lineup deviates slightly from last year's. The LS is the budget-friendly model, followed by the LT, the off-road-oriented Z71 and the sport-infused RS. The Traverse goes up against some heavy hitters, including the Hyundai Palisade, Mazda CX-90 and the Edmunds Top Rated favorite, the updated Kia Telluride. These three offer excellent styling and technology, something Chevrolet has struggled with in the past. However, this latest generation of Chevys looks to be a big step up across the board.
What's under the Traverse's hood?
Folks expecting big displacement under the hood should look elsewhere. Gone is the 3.6-liter V6 from last year, replaced by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. However, the addition of a turbocharger means it puts out more power than the old V6 — a stout GM-estimated 315 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. The only bummer here is that there is no other powerplant option up top. We'd love to see some electrification here, especially for the sporty RS trim.
The Traverse is offered standard with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is also available. Regardless of drivetrain, power gets to the pavement through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Z71 gets an upgraded twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system for better traction off-road, as well as a 1-inch lift, all-terrain tires, an improved approach angle, uniquely tuned shocks and a Terrain driving mode. Meanwhile, the RS gets a sport-tuned suspension, 22-inch wheels and a three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel.
How's the Traverse's interior?
Space is the name of the Traverse's game. Its second row can be configured with a bench seat or captain's chairs, and there is room for three adults in the third row. The captain's chairs' one-touch power seats slide forward quickly for easy access to the last row, even when a child seat is installed in the second row. A power-folding third row is also available, and standard on the RS. Chevrolet has not announced specific figures for third-row legroom, but on our test sit, it seemed much larger than the competition.
The Traverse's interior materials are improved over last year, with plenty of soft-touch surfaces and interesting textures. Depending on the trim selected, you can get leather and heating for the first and second rows. However, that's not to say that everything is pleasing to the touch — the door handles feel extra-plasticky — but it's a significant upgrade from the 2023 model.
Front passengers are treated to a 17.7-inch infotainment display and an 11-inch digital gauge cluster, bringing the Traverse fully into the 21st century. Wireless charging is available and six USB ports are standard.
How's the Traverse's tech?
We didn't get to play around much with the new, larger infotainment setup, but on first glance it looks to be easy to use with quick response times. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both included.
The Traverse gets a standard suite of driver aids that include automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning and lane keeping assistance. There's also a new standard feature called Buckle to Drive, and it requires front seat passengers to be strapped in before driving. Every Traverse also comes with blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control, and rear cross-traffic warning and braking.
The coolest available tech to hit the Traverse is Super Cruise. This hands-free driving assist function works on over 200,000 miles of premapped roads and takes care of the braking, steering and acceleration of the vehicle. However, drivers must pay attention at all times as Super Cruise is not an autonomous driving system and will not steer to avoid an accident.
How's the Traverse's storage?
The Traverse is one of the more capable SUVs in the three-row crossover class, starting with its 97.6 cubic feet of maximum storage with the two back rows folded. That's class-leading, though only marginally more spacious than the mammoth Volkswagen Atlas. Chevrolet has not announced any other cargo specifications, but after seeing it in person, we can attest to the claims of the Traverse's commodious caboose. Passenger storage is similarly generous. There's plenty of room for smaller objects up front with a pass-through center console, a large cubby in front of the cupholders, and a deep center console.
When configured properly, the Traverse can tow up to 5,000 pounds, which is typical for the segment but a fair bit behind the king of this class, the Dodge Durango (8,700 pounds).
Edmunds says
The Chevrolet Traverse has always been popular thanks to its spacious interior for both gear and people. Now that it's taken a huge step forward with the modern technology buyers desire, we expect it to be a heavy-hitter in a very competitive segment. While some interior materials are not as nice as other offerings, its practicality makes up for it. Further, the Z71 trim should appeal to folks who want to do a bit of exploring in their midsize crossover. We have no word on pricing, but the Lansing, Michigan-built 2024 Chevrolet Traverse will be available early next year.