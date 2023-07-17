2024 Chevrolet Traverse First Look: Space, Screens and Super Cruise

How's the Traverse's interior?

Space is the name of the Traverse's game. Its second row can be configured with a bench seat or captain's chairs, and there is room for three adults in the third row. The captain's chairs' one-touch power seats slide forward quickly for easy access to the last row, even when a child seat is installed in the second row. A power-folding third row is also available, and standard on the RS. Chevrolet has not announced specific figures for third-row legroom, but on our test sit, it seemed much larger than the competition.

The Traverse's interior materials are improved over last year, with plenty of soft-touch surfaces and interesting textures. Depending on the trim selected, you can get leather and heating for the first and second rows. However, that's not to say that everything is pleasing to the touch — the door handles feel extra-plasticky — but it's a significant upgrade from the 2023 model.

Front passengers are treated to a 17.7-inch infotainment display and an 11-inch digital gauge cluster, bringing the Traverse fully into the 21st century. Wireless charging is available and six USB ports are standard.

How's the Traverse's tech?

We didn't get to play around much with the new, larger infotainment setup, but on first glance it looks to be easy to use with quick response times. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both included.

The Traverse gets a standard suite of driver aids that include automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning and lane keeping assistance. There's also a new standard feature called Buckle to Drive, and it requires front seat passengers to be strapped in before driving. Every Traverse also comes with blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control, and rear cross-traffic warning and braking.

The coolest available tech to hit the Traverse is Super Cruise. This hands-free driving assist function works on over 200,000 miles of premapped roads and takes care of the braking, steering and acceleration of the vehicle. However, drivers must pay attention at all times as Super Cruise is not an autonomous driving system and will not steer to avoid an accident.