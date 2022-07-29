2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Comes With Cheaper Entry-Level Model

Prior to the Chattanooga plant's production ramp-up for the ID.4, Volkswagen had been importing the two-row EV crossover from Germany. And while German-built ID.4s will still appear on dealer lots, the vast majority of the ID.4s built at the Tennessee plant will be sold in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Volkswagen says it plans on ramping up production to 7,000 ID.4s per month by the end of this year, with plans to further increase that output throughout 2023. The company expects to sell the vast majority of those here in the U.S.

The American-built 2023 Volkswagen ID.4s are also different from the European ones the company has been importing to the States. Volkswagen says the center console has been changed, and that the battery packs for the new models will come from a new supplier. Up until now, LG Chem has been the main battery supplier for the ID.4. But VW has been working with SK Innovation on battery packs for the ID.4, and it will be the main supplier for the packs going into the U.S.-built cars.