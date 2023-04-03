Driven: 2024 Mazda CX-90 Stretches Out, Adding Legroom and Cylinders

Mazda is set to unleash a host of new SUVs, and the first out of the gate is the Mazda CX-90. The CX-90 has a more upscale and muscular look than Mazda's current flagship SUV, the CX-9. Both are three-row midsize crossover SUVs, but the CX-90 has roomier third-row seating as well as more cargo space. The CX-90 also gets completely new powertrain options, including a plug-in hybrid.

The CX-90, which can seat up to eight people, competes for your attention among other three-row SUVs such as the Kia Telluride, Honda Pilot, Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Nissan Pathfinder, Toyota Highlander and Volkswagen Atlas. Mazda's recent introduction of more sophisticated and premium interiors means the Acura MDX, Infiniti QX60 and even some of the lower trim levels of the Mercedes-Benz GLE and BMW X5 are also in the CX-90's crosshairs.

What's under the CX-90's hood?

Mazda is introducing three new powertrains for the CX-90, and all of them are hybrids. The first is a turbocharged 3.3-liter inline six-cylinder paired with a mild hybrid assist. This engine, which Mazda refers to as the 3.3 Turbo, produces 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft. There's also an upgraded version called the 3.3 Turbo S that cranks out 340 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque when using premium gasoline. Either way, the CX-90 is getting a huge power increase compared to the CX-9's maximum of 250 hp from its turbocharged four-cylinder. Mazda says this engine's mild hybrid system helps to improve smoothness during acceleration and provide a slight boost in fuel economy.

The other big news is the plug-in hybrid, which will be Mazda's first PHEV available in the U.S. A 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine is paired to an electric motor, with the combo producing 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft (again, when using premium fuel). A 17.8-kWh battery pack juices the electric motor. Mazda isn't quoting an estimated EV-only range just yet but during our brief time behind the wheel, we covered nearly 25 miles over a mix of city and highway driving in the CX-90's full electric mode. Charging the battery from zero to 100% when using a 240-volt power source takes about two hours and 20 minutes, Mazda says.

Regardless of which powertrain you go with, the CX-90 comes with standard all-wheel drive. Mazda says the power split is biased toward the rear wheels to give the CX-90 a sportier, more balanced feel than its rivals that generally offer front-wheel-drive powertrains or front-biased AWD systems. Every CX-90 has an eight-speed automatic as standard as well. Towing capacity is competitive for the class; Mazda says the CX-90 with the six-cylinder engine can pull up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped, or 3,500 pounds with the PHEV powertrain.

How does the CX-90 drive?

It might sound like a cliché but the CX-90 drives like a Mazda. It feels taut and responsive but in a sophisticated manner that, despite other automakers' attempts, is unique to the brand. We had a chance to drive both the PHEV and the 3.3 Turbo S versions and both exhibit excellent body control without being overly stiff or needlessly busy. Bigger speed bumps and dips are dispatched with one fluid body motion, giving the CX-90 excellent highway stability. We felt the steering weight in both versions to be spot on in their Normal drive mode but a bit too heavy for our tastes when switched into Sport. But the steering is certainly accurate, allowing you to park it without having to make further adjustments, or just feel confident when driving on a twisty road.

Power numbers from the 3.3-liter Turbo S and the e-Skyactiv PHEV are pretty similar so it's no surprise that these engines also provide similar acceleration when you mash the gas pedal. It's not neck-snapping acceleration but the CX-90 easily gets up to freeway speeds with confidence. When not leaning on it, the PHEV's naturally aspirated four-cylinder does sound and feel like it's working a bit harder than the six-cylinder does. But it never feels underpowered, such is the power from the Mazda's electric motor. That motor, along with the 17.8-kWh battery pack, let the CX-90 cruise effortlessly at highway speeds. There's also plenty of pep around town to make the EV mode a usable option on a daily basis.

Also notable is how smooth the straight-six engine is. Competitors like the Kia Telluride and Honda Pilot both use V6 engines, and while they don't emit too much in the way of vibrations, they can both start to feel a bit coarse at higher rpm, something you'd experience when merging or passing at higher speeds.

How comfortable is the CX-90?

The CX-90 is immediately comfortable. The size and shape of the seats, along with their adjustability, make them suitable for a wide range of body types. The driving position is very good, helping you feel in control but without being too aggressive — this is a midsize SUV after all. We only had a chance to sample the second-row captain's chairs, and not the bench seat setup, and found the chairs to be reasonably comfortable. They can be adjusted with both slide and recline functions and feel on par with other offerings in the class.

The third-row seats, though much more spacious than those in the CX-9, are still on the tight side. Adult-size passengers can fit without complaint, but the side panels where the cupholders are intrude quite a bit into the seating area. Headroom is acceptable in the third row, and while you can't climb into the seats as easily as you can in a Kia Telluride, it's not too much effort to get situated.

The CX-90 is also very quiet. Driving the PHEV version in EV mode is almost serene. Outside noise is nicely muted, and it's possible to have conversation with third-row passengers without having to raise your voice.

How's the CX-90's interior?

Just looking at the interior of the CX-90, you can tell Mazda has continued to raise the bar for a non-luxury brand. There's a pleasing combination of shapes and textures in the CX-90 with different surface treatments, such as wood, chrome and even a distinctive fabric available as dashboard and door trim. The spacious interior hasn't compromised the driver's seating position. From behind the compact steering wheel, the CX-90 looks and feels like a smaller SUV. The gauges are legible at a quick glance, and information and buttons pertinent to the driver are easily found. But the front passenger won't feel left out. The centrally mounted control knob for the infotainment system can be easily operated by either occupant and the high-mounted infotainment screen is visible by most passengers.

The climate control switchgear looks and feels good and we particularly like the temperature toggle switches — not only are they satisfying to move up and down, but it's also generally nice to have physical controls when so many manufacturers are moving toward touchscreen buttons. The fact that the new central screen is loaded with Mazda's newer infotainment system makes the tech offerings feel more competitive too.

The CX-90 comes with three different seating configurations depending on the trim level you select. It's capable of seating up to eight passengers, but Mazda also offers a seven-seat version (replacing the second-row bench with two captain's chairs) as well as a six-passenger setup with a two-seat third row. The second-row captain's chairs can be had with either a center console between them or in a walk-through configuration.

How's the CX-90's tech?

As you'd expect from a luxury-leaning three-row SUV, the CX-90 comes with a fair amount of standard tech on most trim levels. The infotainment screen is available in a 10.25-inch or a 12-inch display and comes with smartphone compatibility with either wired or wireless connectivity. There's also an available head-up display, wireless phone charger, native navigation and a 12-speaker Bose audio system, with an eight-speaker setup being the base system.

Mazda calls its suite of advanced driver aids i-Activsense and it includes blind-spot warning, driver attention alert, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, rear cross-traffic warning and automatic emergency braking. Depending on the trim level, other features can be added, such as front and rear parking sensors, lane centering and a nifty surround-view camera system with a see-through view to help you better understand where the corners of the CX-90 are when maneuvering in tight spots.

How much will the CX-90 cost?

The CX-90 starts at $40,970 (including destination) for the Select Trim with the 3.3 Turbo engine and, at the top end, rings in at $61,325 for a Premium Plus trim with the 3.3 Turbo S engine. The CX-90 is pricey, but if Mazda can combine new luxuries, more potent powertrains and the CX-9's fun-to-drive spirit, it may prove a hard package to beat.