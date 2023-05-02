Driven: 2024 Chevrolet Trax Is More Than Just Better Than Before

How's the Trax's tech?

The Trax is available with quite a bit of in-car tech, including standard automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning, and automatic high beams. Adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, and blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning are available as options. That's all good stuff on a car in this class, and most of it worked well in our initial testing.

The Trax is available with two infotainment systems, depending on the trim. The LS and 1RS get analog gauges and an 8-inch touchscreen display. The display uses an older software interface but it's still pretty responsive and easy to navigate. It includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, both with wireless connectivity.

Trims from the LT up get an 8-inch all-digital instrument cluster and a big 11-inch infotainment screen with a newer user interface. The new system is responsive and well laid out, but the instrument cluster could only show limited information at once. That information could only be changed from the infotainment screen, not the steering wheel like you'd expect. The system has Google-backed software, so navigation is as easy to use as it is on a smartphone.

How's the Trax's storage?

For its class, the Trax's cargo area is massive. At 25.6 cubic feet, it's both significantly larger than before and larger than most other cargo holds in the class. There's room in the rear for a weekend away with four and more than enough room for day-to-day trips to the grocery store. The load floor doesn't adjust, but there's space below it if you really need to tuck some things away. There's no power liftgate, but that's par for the course for this class. The load floor is fairly low too.

Storage up front includes door pockets large enough for a couple of bottles of water, a bin both in front of and behind the shifter and a decently sized center console. We found a couple of handy places to stash a phone, sunglasses or snacks.

How economical is the Trax?

Since the Trax is only available with a single powertrain, all trims get an EPA-estimated 30 mpg combined rating (28 city/32 highway). That's OK for the class, though rivals like the Nissan Kicks and Toyota Corolla Cross offer slightly better EPA figures.