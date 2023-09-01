Final Drive: One Last Lap in the Audi R8

The original Audi R8 shared many of its parts with the Lamborghini Gallardo and was offered with either a V8 or a V10 engine mounted behind the cockpit. Apparently the designer’s brief was to create a German supercar and with its unique “side blades” and organic curves, the original was distinctive. The second-generation car, which arrived for the 2017 model year in the U.S., was more angular and arguably less interesting. As time has gone on, the R8 has also grown more aerodynamic additions, detracting from the purity of the original concept.

If the exterior grew more complex, the cabin remains a haven of elegant simplicity. There’s a dearth of gadgetry and the only screen is in front of the driver, handling the primary information. If you want to watch YouTube in an R8, pull out your phone.

There are two R8s here, an all-wheel-drive V10 Performance Quattro with 602 horsepower and a rear-wheel-drive car with a mere 562 hp, which is what I’ve been assigned. Sadly, the tremendous stick shift — which featured a Ferrari-style aluminum gate — was discontinued for the second-generation R8, so all models have a seven-speed dual-clutch auto with paddle shifts.

Maybe that’s a good thing today, because although I’ve driven plenty of R8s, I’ve only raced at Laguna Seca in my dreams. Kristensen is supposed to be taking it relatively easy, but he’s still a pro racing driver. He’s also supposed to be barking instructions through the radio, but I can’t hear anything beyond the howl of the R8’s V10. It’s becoming a cliché to say it, but no electric car will ever come close to matching the emotive appeal of a supercar engine, at least for members of my generation.