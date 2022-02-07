What? It's an EV?

Yep. The F-100 Eluminator is a Frankenstein project, but it's executed with far fewer staples and it's got a much more highly functioning brain than the deranged doctor's lightning-powered monster. This is a 1978 Ford F-100 but with its original gasoline powertrain swapped out in favor of one from a Mustang Mach-E GT. That means it's got two electric motors — one in front and one in the rear, for all-wheel drive — that combine for 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft of torque.

Power comes from the Mach-E's 88-kWh battery pack. Ford also customized the Eluminator's interior with Mach-E parts, including the 15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, the front seats and the steering wheel.

From the outside, it looks every bit the part of a classic pickup truck. Painted in a subtle and classy combination of colors called Avalanche Gray and Cerakote Copper and sitting on fabulous color-matched 19-inch Forgeline wheels, the Eluminator would garner attention at any classic car show. The excellent color combination and the low-slung stance attract plenty of attention on their own. Park it anywhere for longer than 60 seconds and you'll draw a crowd of curious bystanders. Their curiosity then kicks into overdrive when you start it up and, instead of the expected V8 rumble, there's only EV silence.