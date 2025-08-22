Everything You Need to Know About Car Seats

There's more than one car seat

First, your child will start in an infant seat. Basically, a bassinet with harnesses and a bunch more padding. There are different kinds, but the two-piece type with a detachable base is very common. The base is usually attached with LATCH anchors and stays in the car while you lift the bassinet portion in and out. The LATCH acronym stands for "Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren" and refers to those metal hooks in between the cushion and seatback in your rear seats, and the metal hooks on the seatback.

When the child is around 8-10 months old, a lot of parents switch to a rear-facing seat. This bulky monster also attaches with LATCH anchors and takes up an incredible amount of space. My kid spent about two years in a rear-facing seat before he outgrew it. Your car seat's manual will tell you its exact weight and height limit.

And when your kid reaches about 2.5-3 years old, you'll probably switch to a forward-facing seat. They can see the world properly! For my kid, it was the end of motion sickness on road trips. When they first swap into a forward-facing seat, it's common to secure the seat with the lower anchors and top tether to keep it securely in place.

However: Those LATCH anchors are usually only rated to hold 65 pounds, and that's the combined weight of the seat and your kid. When your kid hits a certain weight, you'll need to stow the LATCH hooks and secure the child seat with a seat belt.