Everything We Know About the 2023 Dodge Hornet

What is the Hornet?

Your eyes don't deceive you: There really is a Dodge under the camouflage you see here — the first new Dodge, it's worth noting, since the Charger and Durango bowed over a decade ago — and it's a small crossover called the Hornet.

The 2023 Dodge Hornet is expected to ride on the same platform as the upcoming Alfa Romeo Tonale, and it's a sure bet that the two will share powertrains as well. The Hornet's standard engine will likely be a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder; in the Tonale, this motor produces just over 250 horsepower. While that output is essentially par for the course for the luxury class in which the Alfa Romeo competes, it's quite a lot by the standards of the non-luxury segment that the Dodge will slot into.

But the Hornet won't stop there: The Tonale's optional plug-in hybrid powertrain is also expected to carry over. In the Alfa, the turbocharged four-cylinder is downsized to 1.3 liters and drives the front wheels, while a 90-kW electric motor fed by a 15.5-kWh battery pack powers the rear axle. The system makes a stout 272 horsepower in addition to providing a few dozen miles of all-electric range on a full charge.

The Hornet should be roughly the same size as the Tonale — a vehicle that is surprisingly roomy given its small footprint. At a recent Tonale preview, we found that Alfa's most compact vehicle has enough room to fit 6-footers in the front and rear. There's even a pretty sizable cargo area in the back.

Check back for more information closer to the Hornet's official unveiling later this year.

Edmunds says

The 2023 Dodge Hornet is the first new Dodge in over a decade. Though we don't know if the wait was worth it, the Hornet has the hardware to be a serious contender in the small SUV category.