Ferrari is best known for its screaming V12s, but the Prancing Horse's V8 isn't far behind in the memories of many. Today, a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 is offered in the Roma and F8 Tributo, though various internal and external changes mean horsepower and torque outputs vary. In the Roma, the V8 makes 612 horsepower and 561 lb-ft of torque. That's a lot, but the F8's motor puts out an even more impressive 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft. And the tale of the Ferrari V8 doesn't even end here.

Ferrari's first plug-in hybrid, the SF90, has a slightly larger 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that, by itself, makes 769 hp and 590 lb-ft. Add in the extra juice from the hybrid electric motor and total output rises to a massive 986 horsepower. That makes it (comfortably) the most powerful car on this list.

Ford

The Mustang isn't just the only coupe left in Ford's lineup — it's the last non-SUV or truck, period. Luckily, the 'Stang offers a few V8 choices. The 5.0-liter in the Mustang GT pumps out 450 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. In the Mach 1, power gets a slight bump to 470 hp but torque stays the same. The big horse in the stable, the Shelby GT500, is powered by a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that spits out 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque.

Jaguar

Jaguar is on its way to an electric renaissance, but it still offers the F-Type for those who want something stylish, sporty and loud. For 2022 the F-Type is V8-only, and it comes in two states of tune. The P450 uses a supercharged 5.0-liter engine that produces a respectable 444 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque. Speed demons will more greatly appreciate the F-Type R, with its that's-more-like-it 575 hp and 516 lb-ft.

Lexus

Believe it or not, Lexus still offers two coupes with a V8 powerplant. The RC F and LC 500 both use a 5.0-liter motor with an exhaust note that sounds like a deity bellowing from the heavens. Both vehicles produce similar amounts of power, with the RC F ringing in at 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque and the LC 500 packing 471 hp and 398 lb-ft. Despite using the same engine underhood, the RC F and LC 500 are quite different. The RC F is a sport coupe that excels at tackling serpentine roads, while the LC 500 is a grand tourer that puts a premium on overall excellence rather than outright performance.

McLaren