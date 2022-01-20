- Fewer than 20 V8-powered coupes are left in production.
- Just 10 automakers put a V8 in a car with two doors and a fixed roof these days.
- Here's every V8 coupe you can buy today — other than the super rare exotics.
We all know the V8 isn't long for this world. Ever-tightening emissions restrictions and the obvious advantages of electrification are just two reasons why the once widespread V8 is now on its last motor mount. But just how few V8 sporty coupes can you buy? We decided to assemble a complete list of every V8 coupe on sale in 2022.
Before we get started, let's lay a few ground rules. We're talking coupes here, not convertibles, so cars like the new Mercedes-AMG SL 55 and SL 63 don't make the cut. The only notable exception is the Corvette, which is for all intents and purposes a coupe that happens to have a targa top. Those fiddly "four-door coupes" like the BMW M8 Gran Coupe don't count either. No matter how badly BMW wants us to believe it's a coupe, it's really just a sedan with frameless doors. Lastly, mega-rare, million-plus-dollar earth scorchers like the McLaren Speedtail and Koenigsegg Jesko (which you can't even get your hands on) won't be here and Koenigsegg Jesko either. Cry about it.
With that out of the way, let's get started.
Aston Martin offers two V8-powered coupes in its lineup, but both use the same Mercedes-supplied twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, albeit in different states of tune. The Vantage is currently only offered with a V8, though a V12 version is on the way. For now, its eight-cylinder makes 503 horsepower and 505 lb-ft of torque if you spring for the auto, but torque goes down to 461 lb-ft if you opt for the manual (though, it's worth noting manual Vantages are exceedingly rare). The DB11's V8 makes 527 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque.
Bentley's lineup consists of three vehicles, and the only coupe in the range is the Continental. While you can get it with a W12, the V8 is the lighter of the two and is more adept at maneuvering around tight mountain switchbacks. Its Porsche-derived twin-turbo 4.0-liter motor produces 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. Not bad, considering that adding four more cylinders only bumps output by 84 hp and 96 lb-ft.
While a high price means it's generally reserved for BMW's ritzier clientele, the 8 Series perfectly fits the bill for this list. There are two versions of the 8 Series coupe that have a V8 under the hood. The first is the M850i model, where the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 makes 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. That's more than enough to get you out of bed in the morning, but if you're looking for a little more the M8 Competition should suit you. Its uprated V8 churns out 617 horsepower (but keeps the same amount of twisting force).
Chevrolet still makes a number of V8s — it's just that most of them are in trucks. Its coupes, however, are limited to the Camaro and the Corvette. In both cars you have a few options. The LT1 and SS versions of the Camaro get a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated engine that makes 455 horsepower and lb-ft of torque. How's that for synergy? The ZL1's supercharged V8 rockets those figures to 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque.
The Corvette, too, has a few options. The standard car's 6.2-liter motor makes 490 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, or 495 hp if you spring for the Z51 performance package and its less restrictive exhaust. Next year's Corvette Z06 features the most powerful naturally aspirated production V8 ever made. Its 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 churns out 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque and revs all the way out to 8,600 rpm. Phew.
The Dodge Challenger might be a boat of a car, but it's still a coupe and has V8 options galore. The lowest on the ladder is the standard R/T, which makes use of a 5.7-liter V8 that kicks out up to 375 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. Move up to the 6.4-liter unit in the R/T Scat Pack and you're granted access to 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft. Then there are the Hellcats. The supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi kicks out 717 horsepower and 656 lb-ft of torque, or 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft if you spring for the Redeye. However, for 2022 there is a drag-ready Super Stock model that bumps output to 807 hp.
Ferrari is best known for its screaming V12s, but the Prancing Horse's V8 isn't far behind in the memories of many. Today, a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 is offered in the Roma and F8 Tributo, though various internal and external changes mean horsepower and torque outputs vary. In the Roma, the V8 makes 612 horsepower and 561 lb-ft of torque. That's a lot, but the F8's motor puts out an even more impressive 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft. And the tale of the Ferrari V8 doesn't even end here.
Ferrari's first plug-in hybrid, the SF90, has a slightly larger 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that, by itself, makes 769 hp and 590 lb-ft. Add in the extra juice from the hybrid electric motor and total output rises to a massive 986 horsepower. That makes it (comfortably) the most powerful car on this list.
The Mustang isn't just the only coupe left in Ford's lineup — it's the last non-SUV or truck, period. Luckily, the 'Stang offers a few V8 choices. The 5.0-liter in the Mustang GT pumps out 450 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. In the Mach 1, power gets a slight bump to 470 hp but torque stays the same. The big horse in the stable, the Shelby GT500, is powered by a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that spits out 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque.
Jaguar is on its way to an electric renaissance, but it still offers the F-Type for those who want something stylish, sporty and loud. For 2022 the F-Type is V8-only, and it comes in two states of tune. The P450 uses a supercharged 5.0-liter engine that produces a respectable 444 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque. Speed demons will more greatly appreciate the F-Type R, with its that's-more-like-it 575 hp and 516 lb-ft.
Believe it or not, Lexus still offers two coupes with a V8 powerplant. The RC F and LC 500 both use a 5.0-liter motor with an exhaust note that sounds like a deity bellowing from the heavens. Both vehicles produce similar amounts of power, with the RC F ringing in at 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque and the LC 500 packing 471 hp and 398 lb-ft. Despite using the same engine underhood, the RC F and LC 500 are quite different. The RC F is a sport coupe that excels at tackling serpentine roads, while the LC 500 is a grand tourer that puts a premium on overall excellence rather than outright performance.
While we won't count low-production models like the Speedtail on this list, McLaren still has plenty of offerings that fit our V8 criteria perfectly. The GT, 720S and 765LT all offer a mid-mounted 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8. The GT is the least expensive vehicle in the automaker's lineup, but 612 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque means that even though the GT is more comfort-oriented than its siblings, it's still plenty potent. Besides being a more dynamically sporty car, the 720S packs a more powerful engine, with 710 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque. The 765LT is powered by the same engine (with revised internals and special tuning) and makes 755 hp and 590 lb-ft.
The V8 is on its way out, but we're glad it's the engine of choice for some of our favorite muscle cars and sport coupes.