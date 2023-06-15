EPA Filings Reveal 2023 Rivian R1S Dual-Motor Range

New filings with the EPA have revealed the real-world range of the Rivian R1S. Previously, Rivian had provided estimates for its dual-motor model with the Large battery pack. (Large is, however, only the second largest pack you can get in a Rivian.) There are pages upon pages of regulatory drivel, but buried at the bottom are the actual test results.

First, it’s important to note that all tested vehicles were the same save for a single variable. While all used the brand’s 135-kWh Large pack and dual-motor setup, the testing notes that wheel size can really alter a vehicle’s real-world range. Rivian offers three wheel sizes (paired with a range of tires from knobby off-road units to street-biased ones). For the R1S, 20-, 21- and 22-inch wheels are all offered. An R1S with the 20-inch option managed 305.79 miles on a single charge in the EPA's testing.